Montana sees first COVID-19 death; residents ordered to stay home

On the same day as the state's first reported death from COVID-19, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Thursday issued a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

“I’m heartbroken to learn of Montana’s first death due to COVID-19," Bullock said in a press release late Thursday. "Especially during these times, Montana truly is one big small town — this news hits us hard, but we’re in this together. My family and I send our love and support to the family, friends and community of our fellow Montanan.”

No further information was released about the death Thursday night as local public health officials worked to contact the person's family.

The order to stay at home, which takes effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m. and expires April 10, will have a dramatic effect on day-to-day life here. Bullock said Thursday he understands the hardships it places on Montanans, but told residents it's a necessary step to do everything possible to try to prevent an even sharper spike in COVID-19 cases that would flood the state's health care system.