Montana seeks ways to slow spread in hot spots

Through the call, the governor repeated that additional steps might not be necessary if people more diligently followed existing recommendations. In addition to the mask mandate, there are suggested caps on the size of gatherings and capacity limitations at bars and restaurants, in addition to other restrictions.

"It's incumbent upon all of us as Montanans to follow the guidance of state and local health (departments) and that's how we know that we can mitigate the continuing increase (in cases)," Bullock said.

In Yellowstone County, about 19% of cases are associated with assisted living centers or long-term care facilities, Bullock said. Twenty-five of the state's 54 reported deaths have been there, and 15 residents of Canyon Creek Memory Care have died this month from the virus.

Cases in Gallatin County trend younger, Bullock said, with three-quarters of all cases among those under the age of 40. Bullock said people have continued to socialize in group settings that don't follow distancing measures, and that weddings, Fourth of July gatherings and people going to bars has been tied to recent case increases.

Caty Gondeiro, a 23-year-old Helena resident who tested positive for the virus July 7, also spoke at the press conference.