Montana seeks repayment of some supplemental unemployment

But then COVID-19 shut down those healing fairs, and Perry was too afraid for her own health to do waitressing jobs, so she applied for regular unemployment. She was denied regular unemployment because of how much money she made. She said someone at the state labor department suggested she apply for PUA, which she did.

Perry received her last PUA payment the first week of August. About a month later, she got a letter that said she hadn't proved that she met the criteria, which made her already-received payments fraudulent. The letter said she needed to pay back $13,880.

Perry applied for an appeal after getting that letter. She sent in documentation of her autoimmune diagnosis, medication that she's on to treat lung problems, client testimonies, but said she's now waiting for a letter from her doctor stating that she's unable to work.

"It's not like I don't want to work. Until we know more about this COVID thing, I'm scared to death," she said. "I don't have what everybody else has to fight it."

In the interim, she has been looking for jobs that she could do safely and has applied for disability payments, even though she didn't want to, in the hopes that payments could bring some form of stability. Her son is working two jobs to help support them while attending classes, she said.

"It's kind of just humiliating, because they treat us like, 'You tried to scam us'," Perry said. "It proves no matter what I did to bridge that gap, to create stability in my home, I don't matter."