Montana seeking $43M in disputed tobacco settlement payments

HELENA — Montana is asking a judge to force a group of tobacco companies to make more than $43 million in payments to the state that they have disputed over the past 15 years, Attorney General Tim Fox said Monday.

The payments are due under a 1998 settlement of lawsuits that alleged tobacco companies denied the detrimental health effects of their products, caused government-funded medical programs to spend additional money to care for those affected and that the companies marketed their products to children.

Montana uses its settlement funds for smoking cessation programs, children's health insurance and mental health programs, Medicaid and other public health programs.

The tobacco companies have conspired to dispute portions of the payments since 2003, forcing states to file legal actions, Fox said. However, even if a state receives a favorable ruling, the tobacco companies argue they must settle all of their disputes with every state before making that year's payment.

Montana's litigation over the 2004 payment took place in 2017 and 2018 and the state received $3.3 million, Fox said. The state is still seeking payments dating back to 2005.