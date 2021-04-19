Montana Secretary of State letter appears to reference allegations of voting irregularities

While giving less credence to claims by some members of his group that suspicious signatures were present on some of the affirmation envelopes, Rhoades pushed back against the idea that their tally could have been off by so many votes.

“I expected we would be off by 300 or 400,” Rhoades said, “I did. I thought, when you have this many people counting this many envelopes over a period of time, fatigue sets in, that sort of thing. They’re going to be off. But not by something statistically significant.”

Seaman believes that’s exactly why the numbers were off by such a large margin.

“People struggle with repetitive tasks, as people do repetitive tasks throughout time, their accuracy decreases,” he said.

He added that he’s seen that effect during the hand-counting process the county employs for the post-election audit, as well as recounts. That process requires three people counting the same ballots: one person reading the votes from each ballot, while the other two both record the result. After every five tallies, the two recorders compare their numbers. If they’re different, they go back to see where they went astray in the last five ballots.

Next steps