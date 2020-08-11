Montana Secretary of State appeals ruling that took Green Party off ballot

On Friday the Secretary of State filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court over a Helena judge's decision that took the Green Party off the ballot this year.
Distinct Court Judge James Reynolds last week ruled Secretary of State Corey Stapleton didn't follow state laws when Stapleton refused to accept some forms submitted by people who wanted to withdraw their signatures for petitions that qualified the Green Party for the ballot.
People requested their signatures be removed after learning the Montana Republican Party financed the effort to get the Green Party on the ballot. The Green Party has said they were not involved in petitioning and had not endorsed any candidates running as Greens this year.
The Secretary of State said requests submitted digitally and after March 6 would not be counted, but Reynolds said they should be.
The case Reynolds ruled on was brought by the Montana Democratic Party and a handful of people who asked for their signatures to be removed.
The secretary must certify the general election ballot by Aug. 20.
This story will be updated.
