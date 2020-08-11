Montana Secretary of State appeals ruling that took Green Party off ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday the Secretary of State filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court over a Helena judge's decision that took the Green Party off the ballot this year.

Distinct Court Judge James Reynolds last week ruled Secretary of State Corey Stapleton didn't follow state laws when Stapleton refused to accept some forms submitted by people who wanted to withdraw their signatures for petitions that qualified the Green Party for the ballot.