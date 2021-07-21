Montana schools to get $3.9 million for expanding remote learning, internet access

The state will put $3.9 million in federal coronavirus aid funding toward schools who expand their internet, technology and remote learning access.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA), which was passed by Congress and signed into law late last year.

The funding will go to schools around the state that educate students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We’re committed to expanding distance learning opportunities, closing the digital divide in our rural classrooms, and creating a better learning environment for students in every corner of our state,” Gianforte said in a press release. “Nothing replaces in-person learning, but throughout the past year, we’ve seen how technology can enhance learning opportunities, especially in rural Montana. We look forward to continuing to support technological innovation that ensures our students have access to the best education possible to prepare them for the future.”