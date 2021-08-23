Montana schedules first traditional muzzleloader season

Much like the Legislature, FWP saw both support and opposition. Of the 150 public comments received, 80 were in support, 40 in opposition and 30 pushed for a modified proposal.

Commissioner Pat Tabor of Whitefish said he had heard concerns that the timing of the season could lead to some unintended consequences, such as allowing hunters to target large mule deer bucks on their migratory path.

Ken McDonald, FWP’s Wildlife Division administrator, had also heard the concern. The hunt by nature has some mechanisms that will limit harvest, he indicated, such as the short-range firearms used and its relatively short season length. But he does expect a learning curve as FWP does not know how much interest the hunt will generate, he said.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

