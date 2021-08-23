Montana schedules first traditional muzzleloader season

Montana’s first traditional muzzleloader season has been set for nine days this December.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Friday adopted regulations for the season created by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte. Because the season is set by statute, state officials said they had little discretion in setting the timing, length and type of firearms allowed.
House Bill 242 carried by Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade, saw a mix of support and opposition during the session. Most hunters and advocates generally saw value in holding a special muzzleloader season, but some levied concerns about the timing of the hunt during the winter as well opposition to the Legislature putting hunting seasons into state law rather than adoption through the commission process.
As set in law and adopted by the commission, the season takes places Dec. 11-19 with the following regulations:
- The hunt is open to elk and deer licenses or permits valid for the general season.
- The hunt does not supersede other hunting seasons taking place during that time such as game damage hunts or elk shoulder seasons.
- Only traditional single or double-barrel muzzleloaders with iron sights, a minimum of .45 caliber and traditional designs such as flintlock, percussion cap or matchlock are allowed.
- Modern muzzleloaders with scopes are prohibited.
- Hunter orange will be required.
Much like the Legislature, FWP saw both support and opposition. Of the 150 public comments received, 80 were in support, 40 in opposition and 30 pushed for a modified proposal.
Commissioner Pat Tabor of Whitefish said he had heard concerns that the timing of the season could lead to some unintended consequences, such as allowing hunters to target large mule deer bucks on their migratory path.
Ken McDonald, FWP’s Wildlife Division administrator, had also heard the concern. The hunt by nature has some mechanisms that will limit harvest, he indicated, such as the short-range firearms used and its relatively short season length. But he does expect a learning curve as FWP does not know how much interest the hunt will generate, he said.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.