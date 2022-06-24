Montana rolls out proposed wolf hunting, trapping regulations

Montana wildlife officials are proposing changes to wolf hunting and trapping districts bordering Yellowstone National Park, including a quota of 10 wolves for an area that stirred controversy during the season.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks on Friday released proposals for the upcoming wolf hunting and trapping season. The department will take public comment on proposals until July 21, with regulations to be voted on at the August meeting of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission. Under a new process, any proposed amendments to the measures will be publicized by FWP roughly two weeks before the meeting.

A state law signed last year directs FWP and the commission to reduce the number of wolves in Montana. Last year the commission adopted regulations liberalizing methods of take, including rules around snares, hunting at night on private land and using bait to hunt wolves.

The commission also adopted “thresholds,” which operate like a quota. Should 450 wolves be killed statewide, the commission is required to meet and either close or extend the season. Only Region 3, which included units along the park, reached the threshold and was closed.

The regulation changes drew significant debate both during the Legislature and at the commission level, with supporters saying they are necessary to address predation concerns and opponents countering that the policies could push populations too low and gave Montana black eye for tourism. Wildlife advocates have sued over the regulations and the petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to consider relisting them under the Endangered Species Act — the service is currently conducting a 12-month review of wolves in the Northern Rockies.

As the season progressed, two districts near Yellowstone National Park became particularly controversial. Wolf Management Units 313 and 316 had previously been managed under a low quota of one wolf each to limit take of wolves associated with Yellowstone and viewed by tourists. After the commission lifted the quotas, hunters and trappers killed 21 wolves during the last season, leading to pushback from wildlife and tourism advocates.

FWP’s new proposal makes some structural changes to wolf hunting and trapping. The agency wants to combine regulation booklets for wolves with those for furbearers. Also, the agency proposes making the entirety of the state into a single wolf management unit, with the notable exception of units 313 and 316. Those units would be combined into a single separate Unit 313 with a quota of 10 wolves.

In terms of numbers of wolves that could be hunted or trapped, FWP proposes the same numbers as last season as well as regional thresholds.

FWP cited the controversy in proposing the 10-wolf quota in new unit 313, and also noting that a disproportionate number of wolves came from the two units compared to the rest of Region 3.

“Although this single year of harvest is not sufficient to create any long-lasting biological harm to Montana's wolf population, vocal public sentiment has favored some limitation on future harvest within this southern portion of Region 3,” FWP’s game management bureau chief Brian Wakeling wrote in supporting documents. “The level of harvest within these two former (wolf management units) is already consistent with reducing the statewide population. Further distributing wolf harvest proportionally across the state in relation to wolf distribution will be more effective at reducing the statewide population as directed by the Legislature.”

Several advocacy groups said they were still reviewing the proposal when contacted for this story.

Jeff Darrah with Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife, which advocates for predator control in wildlife management, wrote in a text message Friday that “at this point we don’t see any concern with the proposal.”

The documents list contacts with the National Park Service, the Montana Trappers Association and Wolves of the Rockies, saying specifics of the proposal were developed after those conversations.

Marc Cooke with Wolves of the Rockies took exception to being included in the list, believing doing so suggested they were involved in drafting or approved of the proposal. The organization met with FWP wildlife personnel to advocate for a return to the one-wolf quota, he said. The only part of the proposal the group supports is combining units 313 and 316, he added.

Cooke also points out that FWP’s annual population estimate has not been released.

“What’s happening is they’re putting forward a proposal to kill more wolves, to pick up where they left off last season and killing wolves, and they don’t even have the accurate information on how many wolves are in Montana,” he said. “To us that’s not science-based management, that’s just lethal removal, making regulations as liberal as possible to kill any wolves that make Montana their home, including Yellowstone wolves.”

FWP officials expect the estimate to be released later this summer once data from annual hunter surveys is compiled.

Jeff Reed, who farms and runs a lodging business on the banks of the Yellowstone River north of the park, is part of the Wild Livelihoods Business Coalition. The group is comprised of businesses in Montana’s Yellowstone gateway communities, and pushed for a return to quotas near the park to protect tourism.

In an email on Friday, Reed noted that Gardiner is in the first stages of recovering from historic flooding that struck the area recently. That has brought people together, while the same cannot be said for wolves, he believes.

Reed strikes a collaborative tone, saying he endorses a moderate approach aimed at bringing the ranching, hunting and tourism industries together to talk through and support each other’s issues. While he believes counting of wolves should continue to improve, he thanks the work of FWP and also commissioners who have taken the time to listen to area businesses.

“I’m glad FWP has pivoted to making a recommendation on their best science and data before handing to the commissioners, or worse, letting legislators from other parts of the state tell our part what to do with wolves. Thank-you,” Reed said.

Reed hopes commissioners will weigh the social concerns and consider the out-sized role of tourism in the area’s economy.

“Recently, I have been thankful that most (commissioners) have spoken to local tourism business owners recently, not just isolated groups on the left and the right,” he said. “As they individually decide how to vote, I hope they consider how that will impact all of the local businesses, families, employees dependent upon wildlife watching, the No. 1 guided tourist activity in our local economy.”

For more information on FWP’s proposals or to comment, go to www.fwp.mt.gov.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

