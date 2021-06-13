Montana rolls out new wolf regulation proposals

The latest report from FWP does detail slumping hunter success on elk in Region 1 and some areas below population objectives. However, officials do not quantify wolf predation compared to factors such as access, recent hard winters, or predation by other animals.

Montana’s elk population overall is nearly double state objectives.

Lemon disagreed with the idea that FWP could be skirting legislative intent with more restrictive regulation proposals.

“I believe we have that latitude with our season-setting authority,” he said.

FWP also works in concert with all regions and biologists when it comes to proposing seasons, he said, and traditionally brings statewide regulation packages rather than a region-by-region approach.

Fear of relisting?

Marc Cooke with Wolves of the Rockies was a major opponent of the bills during the Legislature. He believes the proposals are reflective of a failure by FWP to push for changes to the legislation during their drafting and debate. The agency testified as an informational witness on the bills rather than as opponents, but now Cooke sees the more restrictive proposals as the agency attempting to have a do-over after the fact.