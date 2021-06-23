Montana reviewing request to send law enforcement to southern border

Abbott and Ducey's letter criticizes the Biden administration as "unwilling or unable" to enforce federal immigration laws and says that cartels are transporting drugs and human trafficking victims into the U.S.

"Given the staggering number of violations now occurring in Texas and Arizona, additional manpower is needed from any state that can spare it," Abbott and Ducey wrote.

In the letter, the governors say there's a "surge of illegal border crossings, with the accompanying threats to private property and to the safety of our citizens." They say that in the Arizona Border Strike Force has intercepted 284 pounds of fentanyl since it was created in 2015.

In May the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency had just over 180,000 enforcement encounters along the southern border, a record high for a single month.

Past CBP data shows the number of encounters changes dramatically from year to year. In the 2018 fiscal year, for example, there were 521,090, but there were 977,509 the following year and 458,088 in 2020, a year marked by the pandemic. From October to May, three have been 929,868 encounters.