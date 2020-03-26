Montana residents told to shelter in place to slow spread of COVID-19

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Thursday issued a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The order takes effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m. It expires April 10.

"We have to do more to curtail the spread of this virus," Bullock said in a call with reporters.

But generally people are being told to stay at home except to do essential activities like purchasing groceries or medications and for some types of work, as well as to take care of others.

Montana announced its 90th case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, Thursday. This week the virus broadened its reach across the state, with patients confirmed in rural Lincoln and Glacier counties in northeastern Montana and on the Hi-Line in Hill County.