Montana residents told to shelter in place to slow spread of COVID-19

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Thursday issued a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The order takes effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m. It expires April 10.
"We have to do more to curtail the spread of this virus," Bullock said in a call with reporters.
But generally people are being told to stay at home except to do essential activities like purchasing groceries or medications and for some types of work, as well as to take care of others.
Montana announced its 90th case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, Thursday. This week the virus broadened its reach across the state, with patients confirmed in rural Lincoln and Glacier counties in northeastern Montana and on the Hi-Line in Hill County.
Gallatin County, which said over the weekend it saw evidence of community spread, still has the most known cases of any county in the state, at 38, or 42% of the state's total. The state also reported its first hospitalization from the virus this week.
Similar orders telling residents to stay at home are in place in other states in the region, like Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado and New Mexico, according to a map compiled by the New York Times. Across the country, a total of 22 states including Montana have some sort of statewide order, while about 15 others have some sort of orders issued by counties or cities.
Under Montana's shelter-in-place order, people will still be allowed to exercise outdoors near their homes, but must follow orders banning nonessential social and recreational gatherings of more than 10 people outside a home or place of residence, if a distance of at least 6 feet between people cannot be maintained.
Earlier in the week Bullock asked stores to follow rules keeping people 6 feet apart, though he exempted essential places like grocery stores, health care facilities and pharmacies.
Under the order, all non-essential business and operations must shut down, though employees may work from home. Essential businesses that keep operating must comply with social distancing requirements.
Essential businesses include health care and public health operations; human services operations; essential governmental functions; the media and essential infrastructure functions.
Also exempt are stores that sell groceries and medicine; food and beverage production; agriculture operations, food banks and shelters, the media, gas stations and things that facilitate transportation such as auto repair and bicycle shops. Also still open are banks, hardware and supply stores, and trades like plumbers, electricians, cleaning services for commercial and government buildings, mail and delivery services, laundromats and dry cleaners, and to-go and delivery restaurants.
Lyft and Uber services are also allowed, as are home-based care and services. Real estate services are also allowed.
Hotels will also stay open, as will funeral services.
All travel should be limited to essential travel. Public transit may remain open, but riders must follow social distancing requirements.
People may leave their homes to address their own or their household's heath and safety needs, such as to purchase supplies, seek emergency services or see a doctor. Households include people and pets. People may also leave their homes to care for others.
Outdoor activity is also allowed, though with proper social distancing. Bullock discouraged any activity with an enhanced risk of injury, such as backcountry skiing in an avalanche danger area, that could stress the state's first responder network.
The directive is enforceable by county attorneys, though Bullock said he hoped Montanans would willingly comply in recognition of the measure's necessity to keep residents safe.
Public health experts have said because Montana was among the last states to announce a known COVID-19 case and is less densely populated than others, it has a chance to act aggressively to slow the spread of the virus and learn from the responses in areas that have been hit hard, like Seattle, New York and San Francisco.
Bullock had already taken stringent measures to do that, prior to the shelter-in-place order. On March 15 he ordered K-12 public schools to shut down for two weeks, but earlier this week extended the closure to April 10. He also extended to April 10 an order that closed bars, gyms, theaters and other places people congregate, and allowed restaurants and coffee shops to only offer to-go or delivery orders.
While it's too soon to tell how those measures might slow the spread of the virus, Montanans are seeing shock waves through the economy with businesses closed. Earlier this week Bullock said 15,000 people had filed unemployment benefit claims with the state.
Being vigilant about social distancing is the best way to keep people safe and healthy and slow the spread of the virus, Stacey Anderson, lead epidemiologist at the state health department, said Thursday.
"This is a community effort. This is something we can all do together to protect the people in our community who are at the highest risk of COVID-19," Anderson said.
Counties now have the option of holding the June 2 primary by mail, though Bullock's directive this week also expanded the early voting period where people can cast ballots in person. Elections administrators must ensure people follow rules on social distancing and keep at least 6 feet apart while voting or registering to vote.
This story will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.