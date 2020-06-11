Montana Republican leaders call on governor to cut budget

Budget Director Tom Livers said the predicted impact in the current fiscal year is expected to be around a 2.7% drop, but a more significant drop –- estimated at about 8% -- is expected in the following fiscal year.

Livers said many variables and unknowns make it hard to accurately predict future revenue losses.

Speaker of House Greg Hertz, R-Polson, said that while the state may have adequate reserves for the coming year, the full economic impact would likely be felt in the following two years. Income tax revenue could be down as businesses are impacted by supply chain delays due to closures in other parts of the country, he said.

Senate Minority Leader Jon Sesso, D-Butte, said he was confident the state would recover quickly from the economic downturn once a vaccine or effective treatment became available.

But Senate President Scott Sales, R-Bozeman, was pessimistic about the state of the U.S. economy.

"I wish I could share your optimism, but I don't," he said. "I think we're in for a long hard slog coming out of this thing."

Montana is more dependent on federal dollars than other states, and it's unclear if Congress will provide additional support, Sales said, pushing the governor to cut spending soon.