Montana reports adding another 50 COVID-19 cases

The state reported adding another 50 cases of the coronavirus Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of Montanans sickened by the virus to more than a thousand.

There are 336 active cases in 37 counties around Montana and 14 people are currently hospitalized, according to data reported by state.

Fifteen of the new cases are in Yellowstone County, which had 68 active cases — the most in the state — on Wednesday morning.

The state reported Gallatin County added eight new cases, for a total of 50 active cases.

Missoula County added three new cases, bringing the number of active cases there to 42, according to the state.

Cascade and Ravalli counties each added four new cases. Big Horn and Carbon counties added three cases each.

Custer and Lewis and Clark counties each had two new cases. And Granite, Lake, Rosebud, Butte-Silver Bow, Stillwater and Valley counties each added a case.