Montana reports adding another 50 COVID-19 cases

The state reported adding another 50 cases of the coronavirus Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of Montanans sickened by the virus to more than a thousand.
There are 336 active cases in 37 counties around Montana and 14 people are currently hospitalized, according to data reported by state.
Fifteen of the new cases are in Yellowstone County, which had 68 active cases — the most in the state — on Wednesday morning.
The state reported Gallatin County added eight new cases, for a total of 50 active cases.
Missoula County added three new cases, bringing the number of active cases there to 42, according to the state.
Cascade and Ravalli counties each added four new cases. Big Horn and Carbon counties added three cases each.
Custer and Lewis and Clark counties each had two new cases. And Granite, Lake, Rosebud, Butte-Silver Bow, Stillwater and Valley counties each added a case.
Montana has seen an increase in case growth over the last few weeks as it moved into the second phase of a gradual reopening that allows for greater capacity at bars and restaurants, larger gatherings of people and the end of a 14-day travel quarantine.
The Montana Department of Labor said Tuesday evening it is offering extended benefits for people who exhaust their previous unemployment insurance benefits. That includes up to 13 weeks of additional benefits. The change was triggered by the rise in the state's unemployment rate because of the coronavirus.
The regular cap on benefits is 28 weeks, and the federal CARES Act provided pandemic emergency unemployment compensation for an additional 13 weeks. The states extended benefits are available after the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation benefits are exhausted, but is not available to those who are self-employed or other people that aren't covered by regular unemployment but were under the CARES Act.
The last time these benefits were extended was from February to June 2010 during the Great Recession.
While people will see an option to apply for these benefits on their online dashboard when they exhaust other unemployment programs, they will need to enroll following to file a claim.
