Montana reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 active

The state reported adding 82 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with 1,484 active.
At least 64 people have died of the virus in Montana and 70 people were hospitalized Tuesday.
Twenty-four counties reported four or more active cases Tuesday, putting them under a mandatory mask order. Those counties are Beaverhead, Big Horn, Carbon, Cascade, Custer, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Gallatin, Glacier, Hill, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Madison, Missoula, Park, Ravalli, Richland, Roosevelt, Butte-Silver Bow, Valley and Yellowstone.
There have been 4,314 cumulative known cases of the virus in Montana and 2,766 recoveries, which means a person has tested negative since being ill and is no longer able to spread the virus.
More than 181,200 Montanans have been tested for the virus.
Of the new cases the state reported Tuesday, 15 were in Big Horn County. Lewis and Clark County reported 11 new cases; Flathead had nine; Yellowstone had eight; Gallatin had six; Cascade and Lake each added five; Toole reported four; Beaverhead had three; Carbon, Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Madison each had two; and Custer, Daniels, Hill, Lincoln, McCone, Prairie, Ravalli, Roosevelt, Rosebud and Stillwater each had one.
This is the first case reported for Prairie County. Only Mineral, Phillips, Petroleum and Carter counties have no confirmed cases.
