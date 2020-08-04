Montana reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported adding 82 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with 1,484 active.

At least 64 people have died of the virus in Montana and 70 people were hospitalized Tuesday.

Twenty-four counties reported four or more active cases Tuesday, putting them under a mandatory mask order. Those counties are Beaverhead, Big Horn, Carbon, Cascade, Custer, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Gallatin, Glacier, Hill, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Madison, Missoula, Park, Ravalli, Richland, Roosevelt, Butte-Silver Bow, Valley and Yellowstone.

There have been 4,314 cumulative known cases of the virus in Montana and 2,766 recoveries, which means a person has tested negative since being ill and is no longer able to spread the virus.

More than 181,200 Montanans have been tested for the virus.