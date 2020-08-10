You are the owner of this article.
Montana reports 65 new COVID-19 cases; 1,529 active
COVID-19 by the numbers

The state reported adding 65 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, with 1,529 active cases statewide.

There have been 75 deaths in Montana from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The state topped 5,000 confirmed cumulative cases Monday, with 80 people actively hospitalized. There have been 273 total hospitalizations for the virus.

More than 193,400 Montanans have been tested for COVID-19, including a reported 3,459 tests processed between Sunday and Monday.

Twenty-six counties reported four or more active cases Monday, putting them under a mask mandate issued at the end of July.

The state said Flathead County added 17 new cases Monday. Yellowstone County added 10; Big Horn added nine; Gallatin added eight; Butte-Silver Bow added seven; Valley added four; Missoula added three; Carbon and Glacier added two each; and Fergus, Jefferson and Lake each added a case.

