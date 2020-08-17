Montana reports 43 new COVID-19 cases; 1,548 active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported adding 43 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, with 1,548 cases active around the state.

The number of new cases is lower by more than half compared to recent case growth numbers, though Monday figures are often lower than other days of the week.

The state reported 2,801 test results from Sunday to Monday, and a total of 204,725 people statewide have been tested this year for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

There have been 82 deaths from the virus, and 94 people were hospitalized Monday. Of the 5,792 total cases in Montana, 4,162 have recovered.

On Sunday, 27 counties reported four or more active cases of the virus, putting them under a mandatory mask mandate.

The state reported nine counties added cases Monday. Because of how reporting works, sometimes case tallies kept by counties differ from the state's numbers.

The state reported Flathead County added 15 new cases Monday; Yellowstone added 11; Big Horn added 10; Carbon added two; and Cascade, Gallatin, Madison, Missoula and Phillips each added one case.

