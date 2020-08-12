Montana reports 175 new COVID-19 cases; 1,590 active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state of Montana reported adding 175 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, with 1,590 cases active.

The state also reported three additional deaths Wednesday, for a total of 80 people who have died of the virus in Montana. The state reported the deaths were in Flathead, Ravalli and Yellowstone counties.

Phillips County, which had no confirmed cases at the start of last week, reported 68 total cases by Wednesday, all of which were active.

Ninety-seven people were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Wednesday. Sixteen of those hospitalizations are for Big Horn county residents.

A total of 5,268 people have been sickened by the virus since mid-March, and 3,598 have recovered. Recovered means the person has tested negative since being ill and is no longer able to spread the virus.