Montana reports 155 new COVID-19 cases; 1,565 cases active statewide

The state reported adding 155 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, with 1,565 active statewide.
The state's data dashboard also reported 70 deaths from the virus.
Cascade County said Thursday that a man over the age of 65 who had underlying health conditions died recently. His death, the third for that county, is associated with an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
Also Thursday, health officials on the Rocky Boy's Reservation said a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s, both with underlying health conditions, died of the virus recently.
Big Horn County also reported an additional death Thursday.
There were 84 people hospitalized with the virus statewide Friday. Of the 4,757 total cases confirmed in Montana, 3,122 have recovered. Recovered means the person has tested negative since contracting the virus and is no longer able to spread it.
Twenty-seven counties reported four or more active cases Friday, putting them under a mandatory mask order issued last month. Yellowstone County, the state's most populous, has the most active cases, at 533. Big Horn County, with less than 9% of the residents of Yellowstone, has the next most active cases at 255. Flathead County is the only other county in the triple digits with 180 active cases.
Phillips County, which reported its first case this week, now has 21 active cases.
Flathead County added 21 new cases Friday, as did Yellowstone County. Missoula County added 20; Phillips added 16; Big Horn added 13; Butte-Silver Bow added 10; Ravalli added eight; Carbon and Gallatin each added seven; Glacier added six; Beaverhead, Custer, Lake and Madison each added three; Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Toole each added two; and Cascade, Chouteau, Dawson, Hill, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Pondera, Sheridan, Stillwater and Valley each added one case.
