Montana reports 155 new COVID-19 cases; 1,565 cases active statewide

There were 84 people hospitalized with the virus statewide Friday. Of the 4,757 total cases confirmed in Montana, 3,122 have recovered. Recovered means the person has tested negative since contracting the virus and is no longer able to spread it.

Twenty-seven counties reported four or more active cases Friday, putting them under a mandatory mask order issued last month. Yellowstone County, the state's most populous, has the most active cases, at 533. Big Horn County, with less than 9% of the residents of Yellowstone, has the next most active cases at 255. Flathead County is the only other county in the triple digits with 180 active cases.

Phillips County, which reported its first case this week, now has 21 active cases.

Flathead County added 21 new cases Friday, as did Yellowstone County. Missoula County added 20; Phillips added 16; Big Horn added 13; Butte-Silver Bow added 10; Ravalli added eight; Carbon and Gallatin each added seven; Glacier added six; Beaverhead, Custer, Lake and Madison each added three; Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Toole each added two; and Cascade, Chouteau, Dawson, Hill, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Pondera, Sheridan, Stillwater and Valley each added one case.

