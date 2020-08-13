Montana reports 142 new COVID-19 cases; 1,389 active

The state reported adding 142 laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, with 1,389 active cases statewide.
The state also reported an additional death, for a total of 81 Montanans who have died from the virus since March.
The person who died was a man in his 60s in Yellowstone County, according to a press release from RiverStone health. That marks the 32nd death in that county.
An epidemiology report from the state reviewing cases up until Aug. 7 found that 34% of the deaths in Montana from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have been Native Americans. Natives make up 7% of the state's population.
There were 101 people hospitalized with the virus Thursday. That number went from 77 on Tuesday to 97 on Wednesday, though the state health department said in an email Wednesday the jump "can be attributed to reconciling of numbers at the local level." That means the spike was spread out over more days than reporting reflects.
"Some of the counties with high numbers of cases are extremely busy right now, and are working as quickly as possible to provide updates," Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Jon Ebelt said in an email.
The number of cases reported by counties, often provided in Facebook posts, also has not always matched what the state's demographics map reflects. Ebelt said that's a product of "ongoing data reconciliations between the state and local jurisdictions."
"Occasionally a jurisdiction with high case numbers may not be able to reconcile their data with DPHHS as frequently, which in turn can slow when the data is updated," Ebelt said. "This can then lead to large bumps in data being reported."
Many counties have been overwhelmed with working on contact tracing and other aspects of public health, which can lead to delays in reporting. It also takes time to investigate and confirm cases and determine which county people live in.
The health department is asking local health departments to expand the use of a shared data system to send information between counties and the state. That system is called the Montana Infectious Disease Information System. It's already being used for reporting lab results.
"By relying more heavily on MIDIS, we hope will make it easier to keep the data aligned. However, we are just starting this transition at this time," Ebelt wrote.
A total of 5,407 Montanans have been sickened by the virus, and 3,937 have recovered.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 25 counties reported four or more active cases, putting them under a mandatory mask order. Gov. Steve Bullock on Wednesday expanded that mandate to include public and private K-12 school buildings and organized activities when schools start back up.
