Montana reports 142 new COVID-19 cases; 1,389 active

The number of cases reported by counties, often provided in Facebook posts, also has not always matched what the state's demographics map reflects. Ebelt said that's a product of "ongoing data reconciliations between the state and local jurisdictions."

"Occasionally a jurisdiction with high case numbers may not be able to reconcile their data with DPHHS as frequently, which in turn can slow when the data is updated," Ebelt said. "This can then lead to large bumps in data being reported."

Many counties have been overwhelmed with working on contact tracing and other aspects of public health, which can lead to delays in reporting. It also takes time to investigate and confirm cases and determine which county people live in.

The health department is asking local health departments to expand the use of a shared data system to send information between counties and the state. That system is called the Montana Infectious Disease Information System. It's already being used for reporting lab results.

"By relying more heavily on MIDIS, we hope will make it easier to keep the data aligned. However, we are just starting this transition at this time," Ebelt wrote.

A total of 5,407 Montanans have been sickened by the virus, and 3,937 have recovered.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 25 counties reported four or more active cases, putting them under a mandatory mask order. Gov. Steve Bullock on Wednesday expanded that mandate to include public and private K-12 school buildings and organized activities when schools start back up.

