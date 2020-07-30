Montana reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported an additional 138 laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, with 1,519 active cases.

The state's data dashboard also reported an additional death, for a total of 55 statewide. Big Horn County issued a press release Thursday morning saying the death was for a man in his 60s who lived in the county. It's the county's seventh death and the second in the last 24 hours.

There were 69 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Thursday. There have been 3,814 cumulative cases, with 2,240. Recovered means a person has tested negative since being ill and is no longer able to spread the virus.

The new cases reported Thursday include 34 in Yellowstone County, 30 in Big Horn, 20 in Gallatin and 10 in Missoula.