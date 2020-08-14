Montana reports 134 new COVID-19 cases; Missoula County death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday the state of Montana reported adding 134 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and Missoula County confirmed a second COVID-19-related death.

The state reported Friday that a total of 81 Montanans have died from the virus, and 1,449 cases remain active. There were 86 people hospitalized statewide. A total of 5,541 Montanans have been sickened by the virus and 4,011 have recovered.

A release Friday from the Missoula City-County Health Department said that "we cannot release details about the individual other than that they were middle-aged or older. We wish to respect the family's privacy and cannot tell the family how incredibly sorry we are for their loss."

According to data from the state, Yellowstone County added 39 new cases Friday. Big Horn County added 16; Flathead added 12; Missoula added 11; Cascade added eight; Gallatin. Phillips and Rosebud each added seven; Glacier added five; Roosevelt added four; Lewis and Clark added three; Dawson, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Hill and Park each added two; and Blaine, Fergus, Jefferson, Madison, Musselshell, Ravalli and Butte-Silver Bow each added one.