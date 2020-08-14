Montana reports 134 new COVID-19 cases; 1,449 active cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday the state of Montana reported adding 134 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with 1,449 of those cases active.

A total of 81 Montanans have died from the virus. There were 86 people hospitalized statewide. A total of 5,541 Montanans have been sickened by the virus and 4,011 have recovered.

According to data from the state, Yellowstone County added 39 new cases Friday. Big Horn County added 16; Flathead added 12; Missoula added 11; Cascade added eight; Gallatin. Phillips and Rosebud each added seven; Glacier added five; Roosevelt added four; Lewis and Clark added three; Dawson, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Hill and Park each added two; and Blaine, Fergus, Jefferson, Madison, Musselshell, Ravalli and Butte-Silver Bow each added one.

Because of work to reconcile data and reporting schedules, the information from the state can sometimes vary from what counties report.

On Wednesday afternoon, 26 counties reported four or more active cases, meaning they fall under a mandatory mask mandate.

