Montana reports 117 new COVID-19 cases; MT hospital to participate in vaccine trial

The state reported adding 117 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, with 1,549 active cases around the state.

An additional five deaths were also reported by the state, for a total of 89 Montanans who have died from COVID-19 this year. Big Horn and Yellowstone counties each reported two deaths, and Rosebud County also had a death, according to the state.

Also on Thursday, Bozeman Health announced it is participating in a vaccine research study sponsored by the drug developers and manufacturers Pfizer and BioNTech SE.

In Montana, the virus has claimed 34 lives in Yellowstone County and 16 in Big Horn County, accounting for more than half of the state's deaths.

The state reported running 1,027 tests between Wednesday and Thursday, for a total of 207,560 tests since the start of the outbreak. The number of tests does not mean that many people have been tested, as an individual may be re-tested several times.

A total of 6,072 cases have been confirmed in Montana, and 4,434 have recovered. There were 101 people hospitalized statewide Thursday with the virus.