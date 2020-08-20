Montana reports 117 new COVID-19 cases; MT hospital to participate in vaccine trial

The state reported adding 117 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, with 1,549 active cases around the state.
An additional five deaths were also reported by the state, for a total of 89 Montanans who have died from COVID-19 this year. Big Horn and Yellowstone counties each reported two deaths, and Rosebud County also had a death, according to the state.
Also on Thursday, Bozeman Health announced it is participating in a vaccine research study sponsored by the drug developers and manufacturers Pfizer and BioNTech SE.
In Montana, the virus has claimed 34 lives in Yellowstone County and 16 in Big Horn County, accounting for more than half of the state's deaths.
The state reported running 1,027 tests between Wednesday and Thursday, for a total of 207,560 tests since the start of the outbreak. The number of tests does not mean that many people have been tested, as an individual may be re-tested several times.
A total of 6,072 cases have been confirmed in Montana, and 4,434 have recovered. There were 101 people hospitalized statewide Thursday with the virus.
Twenty-two counties reported four or more active cases Thursday, putting them under a mandatory mask use order.
Of the new cases the state reported Thursday, 42 were in Yellowstone County.
Flathead County added 18 cases; Rosebud added 13; Phillips added eight; Gallatin added seven; Big Horn and Sanders added six each; Cascade added five; Lewis and Clark and Missoula each added two; and Blaine, Carbon, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Ravalli, Roosevelt, Butte-Silver Bow, Stillwater and Sweet Grass each added a case.
Numbers reported by the state can differ from information counties provide because of when agencies receive and publish information.
A news release from Bozeman Health on the vaccine study said adults ages 18-85 who are not pregnant can participate. The hospital hopes to enroll several hundred participants and that people are being actively enrolled now, it said.
The hospital system will be a study site for Phases Two and Three of a global study that includes more than 120 locations and will enroll 30,000 around the world. The study started this week.
Anyone interested in participating will complete an informed consent document and be screened to see if they meet eligibility standards.
The study is a randomized study where about half the participants will receive a placebo. Possible side effects could include soreness at the injection site, muscle soreness and in some cases a brief fever.
The goal of the study is to determine vaccine effectiveness and duration.
The vaccines, called mRNA vaccines, include a small amount of modified RNA that is injected into the shoulder dedeltoid muscle. The vaccine instructs cells to create a "very small piece of material that can cause an immune system response," according to the press release from Bozeman Health.
"This material or antigen is a bit of protein which is incapable of replicating the virus or causing an individual to contract the COVID-19 virus."
People interested in participating can visit COvidVaccineStudy.com or call 406-414-4475.
