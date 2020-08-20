Montana reports 117 new COVID-19 cases; 1,549 active

The state reported adding 117 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, with 1,549 active cases around the state.
An additional five deaths were also reported by the state, for a total of 89 Montanans who have died from COVID-19 this year. Big Horn and Yellowstone counties each reported two deaths, and Rosebud County also had a death, according to the state.
Thirty-four people have died in Yellowstone County and 16 have died Big Horn County, accounting for more than half of the state's deaths.
The state reported running 1,027 tests between Wednesday and Thursday, for a total of 207,560 tests since the start of the outbreak. The number of tests does not mean that many people have been tested, as an individual may be re-tested several times.
A total of 6,072 cases have been confirmed in Montana, and 4,434 have recovered. There were 101 people hospitalized statewide Thursday with the virus.
Twenty-two counties reported four or more active cases Thursday, putting them under a mandatory mask use order.
Of the new cases the state reported Thursday, 42 were in Yellowstone County.
Flathead County added 18 cases; Rosebud added 13; Phillips added eight; Gallatin added seven; Big Horn and Sanders added six each; Cascade added five; Lewis and Clark and Missoula each added two; and Blaine, Carbon, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Ravalli, Roosevelt, Butte-Silver Bow, Stillwater and Sweet Grass each added a case.
Numbers reported by the state can differ from information counties provide because of when agencies receive and publish information.
