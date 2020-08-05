Montana reports 115 new COVID-19 cases, 1,544 active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported adding 115 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and an additional death from the virus.

The state also reached 66 deaths Wednesday. A woman in her 80s died in Richland County, according to the county health department.

RiverStone Health, the public health agency in Yellowstone County, said a man in his 60s died at a local hospital early Wednesday, though the death will not be captured on the state's data dashboard until Thursday.

There were 1,544 active cases of the virus reported Wednesday and 79 people hospitalized, a jump of nine people from Tuesday.

About 2,820 people have recovered from the virus, which means they have tested negative since being sick and are no longer able to spread the virus.

More than 183,120 Montanans have been tested for the virus, including 1,888 results reported between Tuesday and Wednesday.