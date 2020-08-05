Montana reports 115 new COVID-19 cases, 1,544 active

The state reported adding 115 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and an additional death from the virus.
The state also reached 66 deaths Wednesday. A woman in her 80s died in Richland County, according to the county health department.
RiverStone Health, the public health agency in Yellowstone County, said a man in his 60s died at a local hospital early Wednesday, though the death will not be captured on the state's data dashboard until Thursday.
There were 1,544 active cases of the virus reported Wednesday and 79 people hospitalized, a jump of nine people from Tuesday.
About 2,820 people have recovered from the virus, which means they have tested negative since being sick and are no longer able to spread the virus.
More than 183,120 Montanans have been tested for the virus, including 1,888 results reported between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Twenty-four counties reported four or more active cases Wednesday, meaning they fell under a mandatory mask mandate. That included Beaverhead, Big Horn, Carbon, Cascade, Custer, Dawson, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Flathead, Gallatin, Glacier, Hill, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Madison, Missoula, Park, Ravalli, Richland, Roosevelt, Butte-Silver Bow, Valley and Yellowstone counties.
Of the new cases reported by the state Wednesday, 25 were in Yellowstone County.
Big Horn County and Gallatin counties both had 13 new cases. Rosebud and Butte-Silver Bow counties each added eight.
Beaverhead added seven; Cascade, Custer, Granite and Phillips all added five; Flathead added four; Glaicer, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln and Park added two; and Blaine, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Fergus, Lake, Pondera, Richland, Sheridan, Sweet Grass and Toole counties all added one case.
The five cases in Phillips County are the first reported there, and only Mineral, Petroleum and Carter counties have not reported cases.
