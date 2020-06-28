Montana reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; 237 cases active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state of Montana added 11 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Of those 11 new cases, five involve people in their 50s.

Lake County added four cases, the most of any counties included in the latest update for statewide COVID-19 case numbers based on the completion of another 1,227 tests.

There are 11 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Montana and 237 active cases statewide. To date, of the 863 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana, 604 people have recovered, 22 have died and 237 are active.

The new Lake County cases are a woman in her 50s, a man in his 50s, a male between the ages of 10 and 19 and a woman in her 70s.

The new Yellowstone County cases are a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s. In Gallatin County the new case is a man in his 20s.

Jefferson County added one case on Sunday, a woman in her 60s. Ravalli, Silver Bow and Glacier counties added one new case each. All three of those cases are men in their 50s.

