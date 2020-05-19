Montana reopening economy more June 1; travel quarantine order to end

"I certainly expect out-of-state visitors to take this as seriously as Montanans have and adhere to both the guidance that I've put out and the expectations of what we need to be doing," Bullock said. " … I know that every time that you lift a restriction, even going into Phase 1, you're creating the possibility for further transmission, so what we need to be doing is everything we can, both the initial identification … but also having the contact tracing and the resources in place to ensure that where we do have positives we can mitigate that spread."

When the travel restrictions are loosened, Bullock said the state will support local public health offices in surveillance testing of "destination" communities. While there were no specific details Tuesday about what that would look like or which communities would be included, Bullock said that would be determined in the next two weeks. He added that the state Department of Commerce has been working to map where visitors come from and go in the state, and he and other officials will use that information to make decisions.

Also allowed to operate in Phase 2 are places like concert halls and bowling alleys, if they can adhere to distancing requirements. Indoor group fitness classes, pools and hot tubs can operate at 75% capacity following distancing guidelines as well.