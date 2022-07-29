Montana releases new protocol for calling instream flow rights

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will follow a new protocol when making a “call” on water rights for instream flow — the protocol implemented about a year after Gov. Greg Gianforte ordered the agency to decline making a call on two rivers citing concerns on the process.

Water rights in Montana and across the West are prioritized by establishment date, meaning the earliest rights receive higher priority than more recent ones. If water runs low, a senior right holder may make a call on junior rights, meaning juniors must stop diverting or mitigate water usage to allow the senior right its allotment.

Rights are tied to “beneficial” uses, such as irrigation or mining. Instream flow to keep water in the stream or river for fish or recreation is also a legal beneficial use following work from the state and conservation groups.

A number of state agencies hold rights for instream flow, with FWP’s instream flow rights geared toward conserving water for fish. Water left in streams, even at small scales, can benefit fish habitat and connectivity, or in cold-water tributaries, provide refuge from rising water temperatures. Importantly, instream flow may not register as an uptick in flows on downstream gauges, but may slow the decline of flows or have localized benefits such as keeping riffles wet to allow fish passage throughout a stream.

FWP obtained instream flow rights through a variety of processes, such as filing under the 1973 Montana Water Use Act and so-called “Murphy Rights,” named for the sponsor of a 1969 law Rep. James E. Murphy.

In terms of priority date, FWP’s water rights from the 1970s and 1980s tend to be junior to many rights in a basin, with some senior rights for irrigation or mining dating back to the turn of the last century. But FWP’s rights are senior to sometimes dozens of other rights for uses ranging from agriculture to municipal water. Historically the agency has made call on some junior rights amid low-flows, typically not making call on rights for drinking water or others determined to have minimal or no impact.

Summer 2021

Last summer amid widespread drought and dwindling streamflows, FWP considered making call on a number of streams and rivers, doing so on the Blackfoot which also has an active drought plan and water user group.

The agency also recommended making call on its 1970 Murphy Right for the Smith River and a separate 1978 right for the Shields River. Such calls were not uncommon in the past, with the state making call on the Smith 11 times and the Shields six times in the last 20 years. The request was denied by Gianforte, who wrote in a memo that FWP had not shown the call would produce measurable benefits and lacked a clear process for analyzing a call.

“Based on the analysis provided by FWP and subsequent discussion, it is apparent that a call would provide questionable, if any, measurable benefit to the resources in question. As such, I am directing FWP to forgo a call for water on the Smith and Shields Rivers,” Gianforte wrote last year.

Instead, the governor directed the agency to develop a formal process and also called for FWP to engage local water users to promote drought mitigation and planning.

The decision drew confusion and disagreement with conservation groups but also a “wait-and-see” approach to FWP’s new protocol.

New protocol

Released this week and posted to FWP’s website, the new protocol officially captures a number of processes that were used historically to make a call, such as monitoring flows and considering which junior rights would be called. The document includes broad approaches to analysis as well as basin-specific decision-making parameters.

Bill Schenk, lands program manager with FWP, was tasked with developing the protocol. He believes the document meets the directive with a “sound methodology that takes into consideration the practical effect of a call.”

A considerable portion of the protocol analyzes when and where FWP will consider a call. The agency will not, for example, make calls on junior rights for domestic water supplies or rights predicted to have nominal impacts on flows, such as livestock drinking from a stream. And it will not make a call should FWP determine other entities or plans will have a bigger impact in responding to and mitigating low flows.

In some basins, organized watershed groups have developed localized drought plans which mandate reductions in allocation to keep water in streams and rivers. In others, a court-appointed water commissioner already adjusts water allocations based on priority dates. In both cases, FWP’s protocol says it will not make a call or will only make a call under limited circumstances.

Schenk notes that not all watershed groups are the same and while a basin may have a group, it may not have a written drought plan in place. Still, he agreed when asked that one result from protocol could be more incentive for groups to form and take up drought planning.

“The idea is not to defer to local watershed groups just because they are there, but if a local watershed group has taken the (drought) issue on, and has some demonstrated leadership or is moving in that direction, trying to provide local solutions, then yes I think there is a preference to defer to that leadership on a local basis, and thus it incentivizes that to some degree,” he said.

One issue raised when FWP declined to make calls last summer was the potential for an abandonment claim. Under water law, if a senior water right does not use any or a portion of their allocation for a certain period, a junior user could file a claim of abandonment, which could cancel the senior right. While such claims are relatively rare, Schenk believes the agency would be insulated from such a claim if it does not make a call in waters where it holds a right. He believes that when water is in the stream it qualifies as FWP exercising its instream flow right, and that the water law does allow discretion on which junior users to call.

In order to make a call, the protocol states FWP field staff will need to make a formal recommendation and reasoning to the FWP director. If approved, letters will be sent to junior users subject to call and notice of the call will be posted on FWP’s Water Management page on the agency’s website.

Gianforte approves of the new process, his office said, writing in an email that, “The governor appreciates FWP improving its water right call process to add transparency and predictability for Montanans.”

Reaction

FWP has worked on the protocol over the last year in an internal process that stretched through the, until recently, cool and wet summer, although drought has persisted in much of the state. Now with flows decreasing, some streams or rivers could soon meet the benchmarks for a call.

Groups such as Montana Trout Unlimited have been eager to see the new protocol, and Clayton Elliott, conservation and government affairs director with the organization, said he was glad to see the protocol released and sees some positive elements.

“The protocol has ample amounts of discretion for local biologists who deal with complex circumstances and this has some discretion built in which is a positive thing for an on the ground decision,” he said. “No reach within a stream is the same and no stream can be compared apples to apples.”

Elliott said Trout Unlimited had earlier concerns about some elements of the governor’s directive such as language speaking to measurable flow benefits. The new protocol seems to have addressed those concerns, acknowledging that calls may have significant benefits to fisheries that don’t show up on gauges miles downstream, he said.

Elliott cautioned that while some watershed groups have effectively enacted drought plans, often FWP’s instream flow rights play an important role.

“It’s important to know how those rights operate in conjunction with those plans,” he said. “I think it also calls all of us to task to be at the table with irrigators and other water users to help build these plans.”

Krista Lee Evans, a water rights consultant with the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators, saw positives in the protocol as well.

“I think having a formal written policy is important because it helps provide clarity for other water users,” she said. “… FWP Murphy Rights are relatively junior across the board, but they do serve a valuable purpose, but how and when and where and what types of evaluations will be done, that’s what’s really important about the protocol.”

Evans also saw recognition of the role of water commissioners as a good piece of the protocol to have spelled out. And she believes having a formal process allows for better analyzing its effectiveness.

When asked about incentivizing watershed groups to pursue local plans, Evans also pointed out the array of groups, but also said local irrigators such as in the Gallatin often have informal agreements to keep the river wet. Having some of those plans in writing could be beneficial, she said, and FWP’s deference to local plans offers a big carrot to get that work done.

Last summer and as recently as this spring, a group of 22 retired biologists, including some from FWP, sent letters to the governor and FWP expressing concern over last year’s decision.

Bruce Farling, former long-time director for Montana Trout Unlimited, was among the group talking about the decision and reviewed the new protocol this week. While the protocol is good on some issues, he points out that it requires more red tape to make a call. He also has broader concerns, believing it diminishes the value of instream flows compared to other uses of water.

“They’ve created a double standard here,” Farling said. “It’s the same water law, but FWP has to jump through other hoops that other water right holders, industry, doesn’t have to go through.”

Farling also says he is troubled by what he believes is an emphasis on reasons not to make calls rather than emphasizing making calls for the benefit of fish, which is the expressed legal purpose of FWP’s water rights.

Both Farling and Elliott also raised issues about the process that has led to the new protocol. Farling said the biologists’ letters did not receive a response and information has been minimal.

“We have two fundamental issues: nothing in this document tells us what was so broken that we needed this long, multi-month process, and just the secrecy to produce this thing,” Farling said. “The secrecy led to distrust and it was totally unnecessary.”

“It’s a pretty decent collection of processes, most of which were already existing, but we do have some concerns about what the big secret is here,” Elliot said.

FWP spokesperson Greg Lemon defended FWP’s process.

“To me, it’s clarified and explained an internal process, so it’s not that we’re trying to avoid public input, we were trying to meet the request at hand and develop a transparent process,” he said. “We didn’t see it as something we needed to go through this expansive public process — we have the water rights, we have instream flow rights, and the public is expecting us to have a process in place.”

Both Lemon and Schenk said that although there was no public process tied to drafting the protocol, the document is designed to be adaptable and the agency would welcome comments, such as information on basins.