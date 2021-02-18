Montana relaxes gun restrictions, allows guns on campuses

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firearms carried on university campuses must be kept inside holsters unless removed for self defense, and must be stored in locking devices.

The new rules impacting university campuses will take effect June 1. Previously, the university system board of regents had banned firearms on all public campuses.

Proponents of the bill said getting rid of so-called “gun-free zones” will increase safety by allowing law-abiding citizens to protect themselves. Opponents said it will jeopardize public safety and risk increasing Montana's suicide rate, already one of the highest in the nation.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Rep. Seth Berglee, and passed the Republican-controlled House and Senate along party lines, with Democrats opposed.

“Educators, gun owners, bankers, and law enforcement officials came in to oppose this bill because it makes our communities and our campuses less safe,” said Democratic House Minority Leader Kim Abbott in a statement.

Gianforte, the state’s first Republican governor is 16 years, said Thursday that he was signing the bill because “gun control measures step on the rights of law abiding citizens."