Montana reinstates measures allowing emergency bank closures

A state agency has reinstated measures allowing emergency branch closures as banks continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Montana Division of Banking and Financial Institutions issued a proclamation Oct. 5 allowing branches to temporarily close for COVID-related safety or staffing issues, similar to a proclamation the division had lifted this summer. State law normally requires banks to get the division’s permission for emergency closures lasting more than 48 hours, according to the proclamation.
“I think the case numbers of COVID tell the whole story,” said Cary Hegreberg, president and CEO of the Montana Bankers Association. “It’s just become more of a problem than it was a couple months ago.”
The proclamation came about three months after the division had rescinded similar measures, after Gov. Greg Gianforte ended Montana’s state of emergency due to the pandemic.
The day the division rescinded the measures, July 12, Montana had more than 90 daily COVID cases, according to the state COVID dashboard. Oct. 5 saw more than 1,000 daily cases, and the state has recently had some of the highest daily cases per capita in the country.
Hegreberg said he was aware of instances when a branch had to close its lobby and wasn’t able to notify the state on a timely basis. He said the proclamation could help banks stay in compliance when they otherwise couldn’t.
“Virtually every bank in the state that I know of is having trouble,” Hegreberg said. “The state is dealing with a workforce shortage and banks are no exception.”
The state Department of Administration, which includes the banking division, could not provide an interview for this story.
Since the proclamation, the division received notice for at least three temporary branch closures, according to a department spokesperson. Notice is not required under the proclamation as long as services are still being provided, so there could be other closures.
In Helena, Ascent Bank’s lobbies closed on Oct. 7 after being open over the summer, according to Chief Development Officer Tom McGree. He said staff members were close contacts and had to stay home.
The bank had enough staff to handle banking needs, McGree said, but it couldn’t cover the foot traffic as well, and with COVID numbers up in the community, it decided to close the lobbies.
“We haven’t had a major problem with staffing until recently,” McGree said.
McGree said bank services are available by appointment, phone, drive-thru and online. As of this week the banks’ lobbies remained closed, according to its website.
The proclamation encouraged banks to reduce hours instead of closing branches and required plans for providing service during a closure. There is a different process for routine business-related closures, according to the proclamation.
US Bank’s Hamilton branch is by appointment only, according to its website. The bank could not be reached in time for this story.
Wells Fargo has temporary closures in Helena, Butte and Bozeman, though each city has at least one branch open, according to the bank’s website.
A Wells Fargo spokesperson could not provide details about closures in Montana but said the bank follows public health guidelines for COVID-19, including deep cleaning and asking close contacts to stay home following an exposure.
According to its terms, the proclamation would remain in effect through January 1, 2022.