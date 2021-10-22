Montana reinstates measures allowing emergency bank closures

Hegreberg said he was aware of instances when a branch had to close its lobby and wasn’t able to notify the state on a timely basis. He said the proclamation could help banks stay in compliance when they otherwise couldn’t.

“Virtually every bank in the state that I know of is having trouble,” Hegreberg said. “The state is dealing with a workforce shortage and banks are no exception.”

The state Department of Administration, which includes the banking division, could not provide an interview for this story.

Since the proclamation, the division received notice for at least three temporary branch closures, according to a department spokesperson. Notice is not required under the proclamation as long as services are still being provided, so there could be other closures.

In Helena, Ascent Bank’s lobbies closed on Oct. 7 after being open over the summer, according to Chief Development Officer Tom McGree. He said staff members were close contacts and had to stay home.

The bank had enough staff to handle banking needs, McGree said, but it couldn’t cover the foot traffic as well, and with COVID numbers up in the community, it decided to close the lobbies.