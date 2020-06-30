Montana reacts to U.S. Supreme Court decision

Republican Attorney General Tim Fox wrote a letter to the state Department of Revenue in 2015 raising concerns about the way the department crafted the rules, saying they would not be defensible in federal court. On Tuesday he issued a statement saying the Supreme Court referenced his letter in their opinion.

“After thorough analysis of the proposed rule, I urged the Bullock Administration not to adopt it for the very reason the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling,” Fox said in the statement.

While the Institute for Justice, which represented Espinoza and Anderson, said Tuesday the court's opinion means "the major state constitutional weapon that the opponents of (school) choice have has now been removed," the governor's chief legal counsel who defended the department's rule in court argued against extrapolating too much about what the decision means for Montana.

"I'm disappointed in the court's decision, but I respect it," said Raph Graybill. "It would be a mistake to read this ruling more broadly than it is. It's not accurate to say this ruling requires Montana to finance private religious schools. It said that if you finance any private schools, you have to treat religious schools and non-religious schools equally. What future government decision-makers do with that will come in time."