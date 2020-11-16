Montana reaches tobacco company settlement of $100 million

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since the early 2000s, the companies had been withholding about 10% of each annual payment alleging that the states weren't collecting taxes from the sale of tobacco products made by companies that were not involved in the settlement. The taxes, required under the settlement, were meant to "level the playing field," Fox said.

In 2018, while litigating the state's shortage in the 2004 settlement payment, attorneys for Montana learned the tobacco companies had no evidence that Montana wasn't collecting the payments from the non-participating companies.

"The whole system that they had developed, the conspiracy that they had developed, was to keep the money from the states ... and then make us laboriously and expensively litigate each payment year," said David Paoli, a Missoula attorney who has been involved in the case dating back to the initial settlement agreement.

That led the state to file a complaint in April alleging violation of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing along with a complaint under the false claims act, which included the leverage of a possible award of triple damages.