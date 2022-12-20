Montana reaches for next pot of federal broadband money

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration said Tuesday Montana is among the first in the nation to secure a planning grant to develop its plan to spend its next batch of federal broadband funding.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021, states will be eligible to apply for more than $42 billion for investments in high-speed internet access. Each state is guaranteed a minimum of $100 million, with higher priority for additional funds given to states with lower access.

“Those states that have higher unserved areas — which is not having that minimum speed of 120 or 100 (Mbps) symmetrical, are set to receive more funds,” Department of Administration Director Misty Giles said Tuesday. In broadband parlance, “symmetrical” refers to the maximum download and upload speeds being the same.

She added that she expects Montana to receive $300 million to $350 million from the IIJA. Giles estimated it will be 12 to 18 months for the state to develop its broadband plan, engage in a mapping process with the Federal Communications Commission and receive federal approval of the state’s plan.

Once Montana receives the funds, she expects the state will follow a similar process to the one that led to the $309 million in federal stimulus funds awarded to broadband providers last week, under the Connect MT program.