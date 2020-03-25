Montana reaches 53 COVID-19 cases

Montana added another case of COVID-19 from a round of test results released Wednesday morning. The new case is a woman in her 60s in Butte-Silver Bow County, according to the state.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 53. The state now produces two reports daily with new test results from the state lab, one around 8 a.m. and the other at 4:30 p.m. Test results that come in after the 4:30 p.m. report are released in the morning. So far 2,001 people have been tested in Montana.

Gallatin County still has the most known cases in the state, with 19. That county said Sunday it has evidence of community spread, which means people who contracted the virus had no known contact with other sick people or close contacts with sick people.