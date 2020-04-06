Montana reaches 299 COVID-19 cases, 6 have died

As Montana is expected to extend its stay-at-home order for another two weeks, the state hit 299 known COVID-19 cases Friday, according to numbers from the state, with six deaths reported statewide and 24 hospitalizations.
The state public health laboratory in Helena has processed 6,789 tests for Montanans, though that does not capture tests health care providers send to private labs. The lab reported no more tests processed between Sunday night and Monday morning, because it had finished processing all the tests it had by Sunday evening.
Gov. Steve Bullock said early last week 32 people had recovered from the illness, caused by the coronavirus, though there's not been an update since. The state and local public health officers have said that number is hard to provide as they are spending resources tracking contacts of known cases and rely on doctors to provide that information.
Gallatin County remains the state's hot spot, with 116 cases by Monday morning.
According to numbers from the state, Yellowstone County has 40 cases; Flathead has 26; Missoula has 21; Toole has 15; Lewis and Clark has 14; Butte-Silver Bow and Cascade have 11 each; Madison has nine; Lincoln has seven; Park has six; Broadwater and Lake have four each; Anaconda-Deer Lodge has three; Jefferson and Ravalli each have two; and Carbon, Beaverhead, Musselshell, Meagher, Roosevelt, Hill, Liberty and Glacier all have one case.
Toole County, with a population of about 4,800, has been hit especially hard by the virus at least in part because of an outbreak in an assisted living facility there. Three of the state's six deaths have been there, and there were 15 cases by Monday morning.
- On Tuesday, Bullock said evictions and foreclosures in the state would pause, as well as utility shutoffs.
- On Monday, he issued an order saying people traveling to or returning home from Montana must self-quarantine for two weeks. He also told people not to come visit the state, but did not ban visitors.
- Montana is under a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order is in effect through April 10 but could be extended.
- Bullock earlier issued an emergency order in Montana, and public K-12 schools closed, as have universities. Businesses like bars and gyms, where people congregate, are closed, though some can offer to-go options.
- Also, Bullock said counties could choose to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail.
