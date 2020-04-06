Montana reaches 299 COVID-19 cases, 6 have died

According to numbers from the state, Yellowstone County has 40 cases; Flathead has 26; Missoula has 21; Toole has 15; Lewis and Clark has 14; Butte-Silver Bow and Cascade have 11 each; Madison has nine; Lincoln has seven; Park has six; Broadwater and Lake have four each; Anaconda-Deer Lodge has three; Jefferson and Ravalli each have two; and Carbon, Beaverhead, Musselshell, Meagher, Roosevelt, Hill, Liberty and Glacier all have one case.