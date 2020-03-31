Montana reaches 198 COVID-19 cases; 5 have died

By Tuesday evening, five Montanans had died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. At least 198 had fallen ill and 15 people around the state are hospitalized, according to information from the state.
Gov. Steve Bullock, on a call with reporters Tuesday afternoon, announced the fifth death, but provided no additional details.
The first four people who have died include a man in his 70s from Lincoln County and a resident from Madison County.
Sunday night the Cut Bank Pioneer Press newspaper reported that Toole County resident Bev Rogers had died of COVID-19.
And on Monday morning, in a video posted to the Toole County Health Department's Facebook page, Blair Tomsheck, who works at the health department, confirmed the second death of a resident there, bringing the statewide total to four. She did not provide information about the person's age, gender or anything else.
Gallatin County still has the most cases in the state by far, at 74, a jump of five from a day earlier.
Yellowstone County has 31 cases. Missoula has 14; Lewis and Clark has 12; Flathead has 11; Butte-Silver Bow has 10; Cascade has nine; Toole has seven; Madison has six; Lincoln has five; Park, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Broadwater and Lake all have three; Jefferson has two; and Ravalli, Musselshell, Meagher, Roosevelt, Hill and Liberty all have one.
By Tuesday evening, COVID-19 tests for 4,558 Montanans had been processed at the state lab in Helena. That number does not include tests facilities have sent to private labs.
- On Tuesday, Bullock said evictions and foreclosures in the state would pause, as well as utility shutoffs.
- On Monday, he issued an order saying people traveling to or returning home from Montana must self-quarantine for two weeks. He also told people not to come visit the state, but did not ban visitors.
- Montana is under a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order is in effect through April 10 but could be extended.
- Got questions about what's allowed under the directive to stay at home? Read this.
- Bullock earlier issued an emergency order in Montana, and public K-12 schools closed, as have universities. Businesses like bars and gyms, where people congregate, are closed, though some can offer to-go options.
- Also this week, Bullock said counties could choose to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail.
