Montana reaches 198 COVID-19 cases; 5 have died

By Tuesday evening, five Montanans had died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. At least 198 had fallen ill and 15 people around the state are hospitalized, according to information from the state.

Gov. Steve Bullock, on a call with reporters Tuesday afternoon, announced the fifth death, but provided no additional details.

The first four people who have died include a man in his 70s from Lincoln County and a resident from Madison County.

Sunday night the Cut Bank Pioneer Press newspaper reported that Toole County resident Bev Rogers had died of COVID-19.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member