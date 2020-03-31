Montana reaches 184 COVID-19 cases; 4 have died

By Tuesday morning, four Montanans had died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. At least 184 had fallen ill and 14 people around the state are hospitalized, according to information from the state.
The four people who have died include a man in his 70s from Lincoln County and a resident from Madison County.
Sunday night the Cut Bank Pioneer Press newspaper reported that Toole County resident Bev Rogers had died of COVID-19.
And on Monday morning, in a video posted to the Toole County Health Department's Facebook page, Blair Tomsheck, who works at the health department, confirmed the second death of a resident there, bringing the statewide total to four. She did not provide information about the person's age, gender or anything else.
Gallatin County still has the most cases in the state by far, at 69. That number held steady in test results released from Monday evening to Tuesday morning.
Yellowstone County has 28 cases; Missoula has 12; Lewis and Clark and Flathead each have 11; Butte-Silver Bow has 10; Cascade has eight; Madison and Toole each have six; Lincoln has five; Park, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Broadwater and Lake all have three; Jefferson has two; and Ravalli, Meagher, Roosevelt and Hill all have one each.
By Monday evening, COVID-19 tests for 4,411 Montanans had been processed at the state lab in Helena. That number does not include tests facilities have sent to private labs.
- On Monday, Bullock issued an order saying people traveling to or returning home from Montana must self-quarantine for two weeks. He also told people not to come visit the state, but did not ban visitors.
- Montana is under a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order is in effect through April 10 but could be extended.
- Got questions about what's allowed under the directive to stay at home? Read this.
- Bullock earlier issued an emergency order in Montana, and public K-12 schools closed, as have universities. Businesses like bars and gyms, where people congregate, are closed, though some can offer to-go options.
- Also this week, Bullock said counties could choose to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail.
Concerned about COVID-19?
