Montana proposes advertising changes to marijuana industry

The Montana Department of Revenue has offered its proposed rule changes to the state's medical and incoming recreational marijuana industries.

The department will hold a public hearing in the auditorium of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services on the rule changes at 9 a.m. on Aug. 13.

House Bill 249, sponsored by Republican Rep. Matt Regier of Kalispell, set new rules for the industry's ability to advertise through electronic means, but gave the Department of Revenue authority to adopt and implement electronic advertising rules.

The proposed changes would allow the industry some new advertising leeway as businesses ramp up for the recreational market, which is set to begin in January, although those rules would remain restrictive.

The proposed changes, available at the Department of Revenue's Cannabis Control Division website, would include requiring businesses to list on their advertisements warnings about cannabis' "intoxicating effects" and potential to be "habit forming," among other concerns. The size of these disclaimers would have to be at least 10% of the largest type used in the advertisement.