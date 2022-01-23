Montana property-tax initiative creates many unanswered questions, fiscal analysts say

A proposed constitutional amendment aiming to pump the brakes on growing residential property taxes got an icy reception from legislators last week, who on Friday opted to postpone a vote on the complex proposal as a related court battle plays out.

Volunteers started collecting signatures earlier this month in the hopes of placing the constitutional initiative on the ballot in November. A court hearing is scheduled next week in a case that will determine whether the petition effort has gone through the proper legal channels, or whether the organizers of the petition drive might have to start over. A hearing in the case is scheduled to take place in Lewis and Clark County District Court on Jan. 24.

On Thursday, lawmakers from both parties on the Revenue Interim Committee met proponents of the measure with skepticism, after a parade of lobbyists representing Montana’s local governments, public employees and top business groups all voiced alarm at the proposal. It would likely amount to a massive tax shift, they argued, placing a larger burden on businesses and other non-residential property owners, depleting local governments of funds for public services and miring the Legislature in an unworkable revenue situation for years to come.

The consequences of the proposed constitutional amendment would present a “herculean effort” for future lawmakers, said Tim Burton, executive director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns.

“If this were to pass, there would be 90 days in the next legislative session where you would have to understand and piece together the cause and effect of this huge tax policy change in Montana,” he said, “and I don’t think 90 days is enough to consider all the unintended consequences.”

A half-dozen supporters of the initiative, including two of its organizers, told the committee it was a necessary measure to rein in tax obligations that have exploded for some long-time homeowners in the state. Due to the Legislature’s relative silence on the issue, they argued, they’ve been forced to take matters into their own hands.

Helena resident Richard Thieltges said his house, purchased in 1989 for $105,000, was reappraised this year at a value of $347,000. As a retiree living on a modest Social Security income, he said his new tax load is on the verge of pushing him out of his home.

“I have a small amount of savings and this increase in my property taxes has to come from my savings,” Thieltges told the committee Thursday. “When my savings will be inevitably depleted, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I could very well become homeless.”

The proposed initiative seeks to change residential property taxes in two ways. First, it proposes capping the amount that assessments of residential property can grow over time. Starting in 2025, assessments would revert to their 2019 market value, which would establish a baseline, and the cap would limit any jumps in those assessments to 2% or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower. Assessments currently take place every two years, but the initiative would allow the Legislature to change that to an annual reassessment schedule.

Excluded from the 2025 shift to 2019 values are those properties that were constructed, had significant improvements or changed owners since Jan. 1, 2019. But their assessments would still be capped.

Nick Van Brown, a data analyst with the Legislative Fiscal Division, said the cap would lead to a substantial divergence between the tax burden shouldered by residential and non-residential property owners, and that split would grow over time.

“The split is happening because the valuation of the business is growing faster than the valuation of the homes,” Van Brown told lawmakers. “And this happens with every type of property — business, ag land, forest land, whatever it is — your valuations start to split.”

Once the shift to 2019 values kicks in in 2025, he said, taxes on residential property would fall alongside a corresponding hike in non-residential property.

The other change that CI 121 proposes is more complicated. It sets a limit on the taxes that can be assessed for a given property. In Montana, the tax rates for different types of property are set by the Legislature, and the initiative wouldn’t change that. For residential property, that tax rate is 1.35%.

Taxing jurisdictions levy taxes through a system of mills. First, the 1.35% property tax rate is applied to the assessed value of a property. So for a $200,000 home, that comes out to $2,700 of taxable value.

Each mill is equal to one-thousandth of that taxable value. So in the case of the $200,000 home, each mill applied by the taxing jurisdiction would be equal to $2.70 the property owner has to pay in taxes.

Under the proposed initiative, a property owner’s total property taxes would be capped at 1% of the assessed value of the property. That works out to a maximum property tax burden of $2,000 for a home worth $200,000. Because each mill in that case is equal to $2.70, the initiative would effectively cap the maximum number of mills at 740.7. Beyond the classic $200,000-house example, the mill cap under the constitutional initiative would be the same for all residential property, regardless of value.

The new cap on mills would set up some potential problems for taxing jurisdictions that overlap. Different taxing jurisdictions — such as the state, counties, cities, fire districts and water and sewer districts — levy different numbers of mills to build their budgets and pay for services. Where those jurisdictional lines overlap like a Venn diagram, the mills stack up in what is referred to as a “levy district.”

According to the fiscal analysis of the initiative, compiled by the governor’s budget office and the Department of Revenue, those overlapping jurisdictions create 1,404 different levy districts across the state. In 169 of them, total mills are currently above that 740.7-mill cap.

Most, if not all, of those are in urban areas, said Ed Caplis, director of tax policy and research for the Montana Department of Revenue. One of the major unanswered questions, he said, is whether a taxing jurisdiction that sits partially inside and partially outside one of those maxed-out levy districts can still raise mills on properties outside the higher-mill district.

“There’s going to be a lot of debate, there’s a lot of unsettled stuff if this initiative passes, so we have a lot of questions,” he said.

Opponents to the initiative argued this situation would push taxing jurisdictions to hike taxes on property owners outside a levy district that has already hit the mill cap.

“We believe and suspect that it would end up being a tax shift to all other types of property and for many that are involved in taxation here, most if not all of the rest are some kind of business property,” said Bridger Malum, a lobbyist for the Montana Chamber of Commerce.

Other opponents to the initiative included the Montana Federation of Public Employees and the Montana Farmers Union, both of whom are plaintiffs in the case challenging the initiative. Trade groups representing livestock growers, real estate agents and bankers also spoke against the proposal.

Analysts with the governor's budget office and state Department of Revenue also estimated that starting in 2025, the proposal would create a hole in the state budget of $23 million to $32 million. Proponents, however, pointed out that the revenue surplus for the state this year is currently projected to reach anywhere from $100 million to nearly $1 billion.

Matthew Monforton, a former Republican state lawmaker who is one of the organizers behind the effort to amend the state’s constitution, argued that the state has left struggling taxpayers “with no choice.”

“Despite the fact that we could all see this property tax trainwreck coming, last year the Legislature did virtually nothing,” Monforton said.

Sen. Greg Hertz, a Polson Republican who shepherded several bills to cut income and business taxes through the last legislative session, was skeptical that the proposed initiative would be a workable solution. But he also acknowledged that the Legislature missed opportunities last session to look at other policies to help residents struggling with skyrocketing property taxes.

“We probably haven’t reviewed them at the legislative standpoint that we should have,” Hertz said.

After the hearing on Thursday, lawmakers unanimously voted to send letters to several other interim committees, urging them to discuss the proposal’s potential impacts on local governments, education and the state’s economy.

Part of the ongoing legal challenge to CI-121 centers on whether a new law requires the interim committee to vote on whether to endorse the constitutional initiative, before signature-gathering can take place. Committee chair Sen. Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, initially indicated she would hold a vote Friday in case the court decides action is needed to move forward. Committee members on Friday ultimately decided to hold off on a vote while the case plays out.

