Montana presses to finish census, eyeing 2nd House seat

But the ruling's meaning remains unclear. On Monday, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce announced in a tweet that census takers would stop knocking on doors and questionnaires would be due Oct. 5, despite the ruling.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has appealed.

Kendra Miller with Montana's Districting and Apportionment Commission said the uncertainty around the deadline has been "quite a rollercoaster" and she hopes Congress will extend it.

She said the census operations, hampered by the pandemic, have been "like a train heading for a crash."

Recent Census Bureau data shows that less than 95% of Montana households have been counted, with just Louisiana and Alabama tallying less. In more than 30 states, over 98% of households have been counted.

"We continue to watch all these other states move closer and closer to complete enumeration, and we simply can't get there on time," Miller said.

Former Montana Rep. Pat Williams, in the U.S. House from 1979 to 1997, called a second congressional seat "essential."

With House members limited to sitting on two committees, another for Montana could double the state's impact in promoting legislation important to Montana, Williams said.

