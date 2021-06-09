Montana preps for above-average wildfire season

Drought is expected to play a major role in Montana’s fire season both in the short and the long term, said Coleen Haskell, meteorologist with the Northern Rockies Coordinating Center. Current low fuel and soil moistures offer some short-term benefits by limiting the growth of grasses and other fuels during green up, which is expected to keep the fire season close to average this month, she said.

“So this is about as good as it’s going to get with our growing season,” Haskell said. “Now those fuels are tapping into the deeper soils and they’re exchanging moisture with the air, and as those cure out over the next several weeks, that’s when we’re going to be looking at that transition to above-average fire season.”

“Carry-over” fuels from last year and predicted persistent dry weather is forecast to push the western part of the state into above-average wildfire potential by July. Without a long-duration cooling and moisture pattern, precipitation is typically spotty and also comes with chances for lightning, Haskell said.

Looking to August, forecasts call for increasing wind east of the Continental Divide and drought conditions encompassing the entirety of the state. By September, Haskell sees a stronger possibility of returning to closer to average temperatures and precipitation.

