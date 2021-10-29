Montana preps as vaccination on the horizon for kids ages 5-11

The state of Montana has pre-ordered nearly 25,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 in advance of the anticipated approval of the shots for that age group next week.
On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of smaller doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccination for younger children, finding the vaccine was safe and effective.
In a press call Friday, Dr. Katie D'Ardenne, a pediatrician at Bozeman Health Pediatrics at Belgrade Clinic, said while the chance of a severe reaction from COVID-19 is lower in pediatric patients, more younger children are falling ill with the virus.
"We've seen a shift where a much higher proportion of the cases are coming from the pediatric population," D'Ardenne said. "So not only would vaccinating children help to prevent against COVID-19 infection in children, but the hope is that it would also help to decrease the transmission throughout the community."
The approval means as early as next week, nearly 90,770 additional Montana children would be eligible for vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory panel is set to meet Nov. 2 to vote on recommending the vaccine for the 5-11 age group, and then the CDC will make its recommendation Nov. 3.
Caryl Pardaems, the operations section chief for Bozeman Health, said during the press call Friday the hospital and local health department are ready for vaccine distribution to children ages 5-11 starting Nov. 4, pending CDC approval.
"We have also pre-ordered vaccine to be ready for the rollout on the approval date, anticipating kind of the demand we may see in the community in that age group," Pardaems said. "We're focused on an immediate response but we're also focused on a safe administration response and want all parents seeking that vaccine to feel confident that they're getting it in a safe manner for their kiddos."
State health department spokesperson Jon Ebelt said in an email Friday the 25,000 doses is "just a starting point." Children's doses are about a third of the size of adults'.
"It was our estimate on what they would need to begin. Providers will be able to order more vaccine as needed," Ebelt said.
According to the CDC, nationwide kids ages 5-11 account for 39% of cases among those 18 and under.
D'Ardenne said while the majority of children who test positive for COVID-19 recover quickly, there are still severe outcomes. A recent study found the risk of myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, could be up to 2% after a COVID-19 infection.
Following data from studies for the vaccine in children ages 12-17, some families had concerns about myocarditis from the vaccine, D'Ardenne said. But that rate is much lower — 0.2% to 0.3% — than from developing the condition after getting COVID-19.
She added that in vaccine trials for the 5 to 11-year-old population, none of 1,528 of the children who received the vaccine developed myocarditis.
"Granted that is a small sample, but I think that is very reassuring against one of families' major concerns about the vaccine," D'Ardenne said.
Children can also get MISC, which is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a few weeks after a COVID-19 infection, leading to high fevers and cardiac complications.
"I stress that while COVID is often very mild and children, it can be more severe and if we have an opportunity to prevent those infections then it's going to be beneficial for both the child and the community as a whole," D'Ardenne said.
The vaccine for kids age 5-11 will be available at pharmacies, hospitals, doctors’ offices and community health centers, Ebelt said. The Department of Public Health and Human Services has also been working to enroll more pediatric providers to provide vaccines, he added.
In Missoula, the school district is working to provide space and support in consultation with Granite Pharmacy. The school itself won't offer the vaccine, but will help connect parents with local pediatricians and pharmacies who could offer clinics.
A spokesperson for Missoula County Public Schools said Friday that planning is still in the early stages.
"We understand it is a family-based decision and our hope is that we will be able to offer a central location, not necessarily school by school, but a single location that the pharmacy would be able to invite the family to come to," said spokesperson Tyler Christensen.
Ebelt said while the process of distributing vaccines now is similar to the start of the year, the big difference is that supply is no longer an issue. When vaccines first became available in early 2021, demand far outpaced doses.
Montana has vaccinated about half its population, a rate that lags behind the national average. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has full approval for those ages 16 and up and is under emergency-use authorization for those ages 12-15. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson's Janssen vaccine are approved under emergency-use authorization for those ages 18 and older.
Boosters are also available. Those who received their first two doses of Pfizer and Moderna are eligible for a booster at least six months after their second shots if they are 65 and older, have underlying medical conditions or live or work in high-risk settings. People can get a booster shot of any of the authorized vaccines.
Anyone ages 18 and older who received a Johnson and Johnson shot is eligible for a booster two months after their initial shot. People can get a booster shot of any of the authorized vaccines.