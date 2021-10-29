Montana preps as vaccination on the horizon for kids ages 5-11

"We understand it is a family-based decision and our hope is that we will be able to offer a central location, not necessarily school by school, but a single location that the pharmacy would be able to invite the family to come to," said spokesperson Tyler Christensen.

Ebelt said while the process of distributing vaccines now is similar to the start of the year, the big difference is that supply is no longer an issue. When vaccines first became available in early 2021, demand far outpaced doses.

Montana has vaccinated about half its population, a rate that lags behind the national average. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has full approval for those ages 16 and up and is under emergency-use authorization for those ages 12-15. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson's Janssen vaccine are approved under emergency-use authorization for those ages 18 and older.

Boosters are also available. Those who received their first two doses of Pfizer and Moderna are eligible for a booster at least six months after their second shots if they are 65 and older, have underlying medical conditions or live or work in high-risk settings. People can get a booster shot of any of the authorized vaccines.