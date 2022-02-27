Montana paid $60K to civil rights group to settle lawsuit for KXL records

Montana paid a civil liberties advocacy group $60,000 last year as part of a settlement after the state initially refused to release hundreds of documents related to its preparations for possible protests against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

State records show the settlement between the Montana Division of Criminal Justice, Department of Disaster and Emergency Services with the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana was approved as of Sept. 29, 2021. The case was dismissed in October. The more than $60,000 covered the ACLU’s attorneys’ fees and other court costs.

The ACLU sued the state in February 2020, alleging that the two agencies responded to 2018 requests for public records by producing heavily-redacted documents and attempting to impose a gag order on what they did provide. The organization also claimed the state refused to provide required legal justifications for withholding other records.

The Department of Justice, which handled the state’s defense in the case, maintained that the documents qualified as “confidential criminal justice information,” which are exempt from disclosure under Montana’s right-to-know laws.

But during negotiations held through 2020 and 2021, the state slowly released large batches of information it had previously withheld, ACLU attorney Alex Rate said, culminating in the settlement in which the state agreed to pay the group’s attorney’s fees.

The state initially released less than 50 pages of emails and other documents related to the ACLU’s request. It claimed the rest was confidential criminal justice information, but after a year and a half of litigation, the DOJ ultimately turned over hundreds of documents to the civil liberties organization.

Department spokeswoman Emilee Cantrell noted that the lawsuit began under the administration of former Attorney General Tim Fox. Current AG Austin Knudsen was sworn into office in January 2021. Records that the state documents initially produced were accompanied by a letter stating that they “are provided as an accommodation" but DOJ was not waving CCJI statutes in releasing the documents.

"Documents that are at one time confidential criminal justice information may be later deemed public information if their release will not jeopardize the integrity of criminal investigations or ongoing law enforcement efforts," Cantrell wrote in an email. "Releasing the documents at the time ACLU sought them could have compromised law enforcement efforts and put public safety at risk. Precedent does not support the release of information involving an ongoing law enforcement effort, whether it’s related to actual criminal activity or not."

The vast majority of the previously withheld records, which the ACLU shared with the Montana State News Bureau, consist of relatively mundane material, ranging from email exchanges planning future meetings to publicly available news articles and law enforcement training manuals from as far back as 2013. Rate acknowledged in an interview Thursday that there was little revelatory information in what the state had fought to conceal.

But he said the case was worth pursuing “to vindicate the important principles of our constitutional right to know, and the fact that the state was relying on confidential criminal justice information statutes presupposes that there was criminal activity underway, and there certainly wasn’t.”

President Joe Biden’s administration rejected the proposal for the controversial pipeline last year, citing its potential to exacerbate global climate change and other environmental concerns. It had gotten the green light in 2017 as one of then-President Donald Trump’s first acts in office, after the Obama administration had earlier shelved the project over similar environmental worries.

While a coalition of state attorneys general had attempted to challenge Biden's decision in court, a federal judge in January dismissed the lawsuit, citing a brief filed by TransCanada stating that the project is dead.

Indigenous groups and other opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota staged massive protests during a six-month span beginning in 2016, which resulted in the arrests of 761 people, according to the Associated Press. In its complaint, the ACLU alleged that public-records requests it filed with federal agencies in 2018 showed that Montana’s DCI and DES were coordinating with federal and local agencies to clamp down on possible protests over the Keystone XL project.

Rate said an earlier batch of documents the ACLU obtained from a federal records request in 2018 revealed a “concerning” level of coordination between federal, state and local law enforcement to surveil and thwart would-be protestors of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Those documents, which showed that state and local Montana law enforcement agencies were coordinating with federal officials to plan tactical responses to possible large-scale protests against the pipeline, were first reported on by the Montana Free Press in 2018.

The documents subsequently released by the state show significant coordination between law enforcement in Montana and TransCanada, the company behind the Keystone XL proposal. Emails also show private security contractors working for TransCanada attended trainings and provided presentations to law enforcement and other government officials in 2017 and 2018 as planning for the pipeline ramped up.

Law enforcement officials from more than 20 different agencies were also involved in planning and attending trainings ranging from protection of protesters’ First Amendment rights to dealing with improvised explosive devices, investigating arson and vandalism and riot control in response to civil unrest, the emails show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.