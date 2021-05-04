Montana opts out of federal unemployment payments, creates $1,200 incentive

"We need to incentivize Montanans to reenter the workforce," Gianforte said. "Our return-to-work bonus and the return to pre-pandemic unemployment programs will help get more Montanans back to work.”

The Economic Stabilization and Transformation and Workforce Development Commission unanimously approved the $15 million to provide $1,200 one-time payments for those who return to work. The group, created under the recently signed House Bill 632 to create the framework for how Montana will spend billions in ARPA funds, held its first meeting Tuesday.

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, a Helena Democrat on the commission, said Democrats on the committee didn't know the governor's office planned to stop the federal payments when they voted for the bonus money.

Democrats hold a minority in the Legislature.

"We did not have the context for that. We should have had a conversation about that," Abbott said Tuesday after the meeting. "We didn't vet that policy in context. I believe the governor has the authority to pull the rug out from under these unemployed people if he wants to, but if I understood that we were swapping this in for necessary enhanced unemployment benefits that are keeping families financially stable right now, I would not have probably voted for it."