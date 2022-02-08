Montana opens applications for $266M program to build out broadband

Montana this week began accepting grant applications for a total of $266 million in federal funding to subsidize broadband internet access to unserved and underserved communities across the state.

The Connect MT program was established by bipartisan legislation enacted last year with money from federal COVID-19 stimulus funds. It aims to incentivize private investment in a state where, due to low population density, geographic barriers and other factors, more than one-third of residents lack access to fixed high-speed internet.

“This investment is massive. We want the public to understand how the process will work and how applications for funding can be made to benefit their local community,” Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Hamilton Republican who sponsored the bill to create the program, stated in a press release announcing the opening of the application window.

The legislation to create the broadband program won near-unanimous support from Democrats and Republicans during the 2021 legislative session, and was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte. Tech company employees, telemedicine advocates and rural residents had testified in favor of the program, arguing it would pave the way for more job opportunities in the state — especially given the nationwide shift toward remote work.

Gianforte applauded what he called a “landmark investment” in a press release this week.

“With this investment, Montanans will have greater access to opportunities for employment, health care and education and businesses in every corner of our state will be able to grow, prosper and create more good-paying Montana jobs,” he stated.

On Monday the state also released an interactive map and data detailing the geographic footprint of broadband in the state. Of the 700,000 locations addresses included in the map, 36% are classified as lacking sufficient broadband access.

Locations identified on the map fall under several categories freshly defined in state law. Less than two-thirds of the state is considered “served” by broadband providers, meaning they have access download speeds of at least 100 megabits per second (mbps) and upload speeds of at least 20 mbps.

“Unserved” locations account for 26% of all Montana addresses, where some access exists, but at less than 25 mbps download speeds and 10 mbps upload speeds. Six percent of locations are “underserved,” meaning they have access to speeds falling between “served” and “unserved.” And “frontier” locations, which make up 4% of the total, refer to places where non-mobile internet access is either nonexistent or extremely limited.

Locations not classified as served are eligible for funding under the Connect MT program. The share of those eligible spots vary widely throughout the state’s 56 counties, from less than 10% of locations in Teton and Silver Bow counties to 98% of locations in Powder River, Mineral and Treasure counties. Rural counties account for a larger share of eligible locations, while at least 75% of addresses in each of the state’s more urban counties are classified as “served.”

Montana broadband program manager Chad Rupe added that served areas aren’t necessarily already getting that level of service yet. In some cases they’ve been “roped off” from eligibility under the new program, meaning funding has been awarded through a different federal program, but the connections haven’t been built out yet.

Most of Montana’s tribal reservations have far less broadband access than the rest of the state. The Rocky Boy Indian Reservation is the one outlier, with over 99% of addresses classified as served. The proportion of locations in that category on each of the other reservations ranges from 52% on the Flathead Indian Reservation to less than 2% on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

Rupe noted that Native American communities are “the most underserved communities throughout the U.S.” in terms of internet access.

“Indian County has the most people who are on the wrong side of that digital divide, and so that’s why it’s so important if we’re truly going to close the digital divide in the state of Montana we have to look at those most unserved communities and gain their participation,” he said.

The application window for broadband project proposals closes April 8. A 30-day “challenge period” will follow, in which eligible applicants can contest other applications if they believe the proposed project area already has service.

The first round of broadband grants is scheduled to be awarded on June 30.

More information on the program is available at connectmt.mt.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.