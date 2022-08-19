Montana officials point to southern border as driving fentanyl crisis

FOUR CORNERS — Citing “never-before seen levels” of fentanyl activity in Montana, a group of state and federal officeholders gathered Friday at a press conference that heavily focused on the southern border to call for urgent federal action.

“It's a consequence of our nation's insecure and porous border. Federal officials admit that fentanyl is coming to our country illegally from Mexico,” said Gov. Greg Gianforte. “Mexican cartels import precursors from China and other countries manufacture (them) for sale at massive labs and then traffic them across the border and into the interior of our country. Even though we're some 1,200 miles away from the border, Montana is not out of reach.”

The group gathered included Republican office-holders Gianforte, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale. They spoke alongside state and local law enforcement officials who work to locate and seize fentanyl and other illegal drugs brought into the state.

Through much of the press conference, the elected officials said the most immediate actions they wanted to see were at the U.S.-Mexico border, from a return to the "remain in Mexico" policy that would have migrants claiming asylum wait for hearings in Mexico instead of the U.S. to the use of a public health policy that allowed the U.S. to turn away migrants because of COVID-19 concerns.

Through filings by Knudsen, the state has entered into several lawsuits over Biden administration policies related to the southern border.

“We know where this fentanyl is coming from. It's not being made in Montana. It's not being made in the U.S. It is 100% being made by the Mexican drug cartels in Mexico using largely Chinese ingredients. And it's smuggled across our southern border because the border is wide open,” Knudsen said.

The elected officials also cited China as part of the problem, but said it would be more complex to address the chemicals produced in that country and brought to Mexico.

Daines called Montana a “northern-border state with a southern-border crisis” and said two cartels were primarily responsible for the drugs brought into Montana — the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Bryan Lockerby, administrator of the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, said law enforcement work in Montana to trace the origins of drugs reaching the state has proved that out, as officers conduct interviews and examine materials for branding marks.

The amount of fentanyl found in Montana and deaths and overdoses tied to it has dramatically increased from a minimal presence just a few years ago.

Col. Steve Lavin, head of the Montana Highway Patrol, said in a Tuesday press release troopers had seized 12,079 fentanyl pills as of March 15, up from about 3,800 last year.

In 2021, Lockerby said there were 49 fentanyl and fentanyl-related deaths; as of Thursday there had already been 47 in Montana this year.

There are two types of fentanyl overdoses or deaths, Lockerby said. One is among people who know they are using fentanyl but may encounter different dosages or formulations of the drug that make it difficult to know what is being consumed. Fentanyl-related deaths or overdoses, however, occur among people who think they are consuming a different drug that has been replaced with or mixed with fentanyl.

Just a small amount of fentanyl, even 2 milligrams, can be fatal.

On a recent radio program, Knudsen said a woman from Roosevelt County who called in said she lost two of her sons to fentanyl overdoses.

“She's now raising her grandchildren in Poplar because those children lost their fathers. This is the stuff that is happening every day in Montana. What are we doing about it?” Knudsen said.

He said the answer was, in part, the state Department of Justice getting involved in litigation related to the southern border.

All the elected officials said the recent record high apprehensions of people crossing the southern border was overwhelming Border Patrol agents who would otherwise be working to stop the smuggling of drugs into the U.S. None called for closing the border, but they all backed measures to increase security and allow agents more capacity to do drug interdiction work.

Republicans have in recent years suggested that extending the wall along the border or increasing security would cut off the flow of fentanyl to the U.S. Officials did not reference the wall Friday. Though Montana's spike is more recent, experts also note that the volume of those drugs coming north into the U.S. has been increasing for years, including during the presidency of Donald Trump, who made border security a top priority for his administration. The vast majority of fentanyl coming into the United States is coming through legal ports of entry.

While not at the press conference Friday, Montana’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester also called for more work along both U.S. borders.

“I’m going to keep working aggressively to secure the southern and northern borders and defend Montana from the flow of dangerous drugs like fentanyl into our state,” Tester said in a statement. “It’s essential to our national security that Customs and Border Protection is fully staffed, has the necessary resources, and can retain top-notch agents. But we also have to make sure Montana’s brave law enforcement officers have the tools and training they need to to protect our communities and our families from crime and drugs.”

Citing frustration with the Biden administration, Gianforte referenced his actions in April to sign onto the “American Governors' Border Strike Force,” an initiative of 26 Republican-led states formed as the number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border has reached a two-decade high. The group has requested a meeting with Biden that Gianforte said the administration has not responded to.

Rosendale called for implementing the “remain in Mexico policy” and putting pressure on the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, to not allow people to reach the U.S.-Mexico border.

In addition to the focus on the southern border, Gianforte said the state is working on treatment and prevention efforts.

“It's one of the best defenses we have to the fentanyl crisis we face and I want folks to know if you are or you know someone who's trapped in addiction, there are services available to help,” Gianforte said

Lavin said the highway patrol has deployed criminal interdiction teams across the state and work with local and federal partners. The attorney general’s office has also increased their K9 operation.

Asked about ways to help address the use of drugs in Montana, Gianforte first said he wanted aggressive law enforcement action to apprehend drug distributers. He then said the state needs to help people dealing with addiction.

“But ultimately these drugs are coming in from Mexico. We must secure the border,” Gianforte said.

Lockerby said he didn’t think there was sufficient options for treatment in Montana, saying that fentanyl interacts with the brain in complex ways that takes a long time to treat and there aren’t good places for that in the state.

Knudsen said that he thought legislators may support efforts to clarify that fentanyl testing strips are legal to possess. Those would let people using substances check to see if they contain fentanyl. Knudsen said the DOJ may work with the Legislature to introduce a bill to make that change.

“I think testing strips is a really good idea practically because we are seeing more and more of other drugs that are now being tainted with fentanyl. It looks like the cartel is doing that intentionally. We're starting to see a lot of marijuana that's laced with fentanyl. It's pretty common for us to find heroin laced with fentanyl,” Knudsen said.

Knudsen said that could come with a negative side, however. He said that sometimes when law enforcement makes an announcement that a bad batch of fentanyl is causing overdoses, sometimes those addicted to the drug might seek it out.

Rosendale criticized what he called “a completely wide open southern border” but also placed blame with China.

“It's one thing to have intervention and treatment here in our communities. But we have to stop the flow,” Rosendale said. “ … You can very easily … connect the dots from Bozeman, Montana, all the way back to Beijing, China. This is an attack — a chemical attack — from the Chinese Communist Party on our nation.”

Daines said that on a trip to China before the pandemic, he met with the country’s premier and raised the issue of importing chemicals to Mexico.

“They're doing nothing about it. And in fact, I think China sees this as a way to continue to destabilize and demoralize our country,” Daines said. Still, he said he wants to focus on Mexico.

“We need to have a hard conversation with the Mexican government and ask for their assistance,” Daines said.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer labeled fentanyl a national issue with local consequences. His comments focused less on the border and more on efforts by law enforcement in Montana to stop distribution within the state.

“This will be solved at the local level,” Springer said. “We know that it is our work and our tireless efforts at the local level that will continue to find people that are involved in drug distribution, as well as drug usage.”

Springer said he wanted to see both rehabilitation and incarceration. "Incarceration has to be part of this so there's consequences to distribution of drugs. These people need to be taken off the streets,” he said

Agencies in Montana, from both the law enforcement and public health realms, are working together better than before, said Lockerby, but it’s still not enough.

“We're fighting a good fight, but it certainly feels like we're outgunned and our resources are strained,” Lockerby said.

— Reporter Sam Wilson contributed to this story.