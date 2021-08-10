Montana officials order all state employees back to work, effective Sept. 7

All Montana state employees will be required to return to their pre-pandemic workplaces Sept. 7, the state Department of Administration announced in an email to government workers last Friday.
State agencies were required to bring half of their employees back to their worksites by June 14. Managers were given discretion over which employees to bring back, the Associated Press previously reported.
The email, from department director Misty Ann Giles, encouraged employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and to stay home if they’re feeling sick. The memo also noted that rapid testing will be available on-site. In an email Tuesday, department spokeswoman Belinda Adams clarified testing would be available to employees with symptoms or who had been in close contact with an infected person. Most state employees are not required to wear face masks while at work.
“I ask all agency management and individual employees to ensure that health, safety and cleaning protocols are followed at worksites as we continue working together to meet operational needs, serve the citizens of Montana, and complete transitioning back to the worksite,” Giles wrote.
The return-to-work order applies to all cabinet and executive branch agencies, Adams stated. About 20% of that workforce was continuing to work from off-site as of last week.
Asked why Sept. 7 was chosen as the date to return to work, Adams wrote that the vaccine has been widely available to Montanans 16 years or older since April 1, and that school students would soon be returning to in-person classes.
Giles' email states that managers have discretion to "cooperatively address individual situations," and Adams stated that exceptions would be considered for workers with family members that are immunocompromised. Employees can also request accommodations for personal health conditions under the Americans with Disabilities Act, she wrote.
The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are again surging in Montana, along with other parts of the country where vaccination rates lag behind the national average. With the latest uptick fueled by the delta variant, hospitalizations in the state have recently reached levels not seen since the peak of the pandemic in January, and new cases have climbed back to February levels.
Montana's seven-day average of daily new cases has more than tripled over the past three weeks, according to data maintained by the New York Times.
"The governor continues to encourage Montanans, including our dedicated state employees, to consult with their health care provider about getting a vaccine, which is the best way to protect against the virus," Adams wrote. "These vaccines save lives, and the proof is in the numbers: in Montana, unvaccinated individuals account for about 90% of new COVID-related hospitalizations."
As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 44.7% of Montanans were fully vaccinated, compared with a rate of 50.2% nationwide. In Lewis and Clark County, where many state employees live and work, 53.1% of residents were fully vaccinated.
Montana State News Bureau Chief Holly Michels contributed to this story.