Montana officials order all state employees back to work, effective Sept. 7

All Montana state employees will be required to return to their pre-pandemic workplaces Sept. 7, the state Department of Administration announced in an email to government workers last Friday.

State agencies were required to bring half of their employees back to their worksites by June 14. Managers were given discretion over which employees to bring back, the Associated Press previously reported.

The email, from department director Misty Ann Giles, encouraged employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and to stay home if they’re feeling sick. The memo also noted that rapid testing will be available on-site. In an email Tuesday, department spokeswoman Belinda Adams clarified testing would be available to employees with symptoms or who had been in close contact with an infected person. Most state employees are not required to wear face masks while at work.

“I ask all agency management and individual employees to ensure that health, safety and cleaning protocols are followed at worksites as we continue working together to meet operational needs, serve the citizens of Montana, and complete transitioning back to the worksite,” Giles wrote.