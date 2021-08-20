Montana officials irked with border closure extension

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday announced the country's borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed for another month, pushing the new re-opening date to Sept. 21.

The border closure extension came the day before the borders were set to reopen. The Department of Homeland Security said in its announcement Friday the extension was put in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19 as the highly contagious delta variant continues to fester.

Bonnie Nickol, who runs Quilt with Class in Shelby, said Friday she was "absolutely" frustrated with the continued closure. Shelby often serves as a incremental stop for Canadians traveling to Great Falls. Since the closure in March 2020, Nickol said her business is down 30% without Canadian foot traffic.

"I have a lot of customers from the Lethbridge area," Nickol said in a phone interview Friday. "Not only do they shop here, a lot of them come here for weekends or for a couple days, buying groceries and gas and going to Great Falls."

Nickol is thankful, she said, to be the only employee at Quilt with Class; she hasn't had to entertain the possibility of laying off any workers.

"Thirty percent is a pretty big hit to take," she said.