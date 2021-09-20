Montana officials frustrated with continued limits on travel from Canada

Montana elected officials from both sides of the aisle again decried news the Biden administration will extend travel restrictions from Canada into the U.S. for at least another month.
The decision comes the same day the Biden administration said it will loosen travel restrictions for foreign nationals who are vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 flying into the country, set to take effect in November.
Travel between the two counties has been restricted since March of last year because of the pandemic that has sickened more than 141,339 Montanans and killed 1,887. Seven people died in Yellowstone County between Friday and Sunday.
Cases have surged over the last two months in Montana, leading to hospitals moving to ration health care because of scare resources. Vaccination rates have lagged in the state, reaching 52% of the eligible population by Monday, allowing the delta variant to proliferate quickly.
Montana's senior U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said there was no basis for the continued restrictions for Canadians who are vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I am bitterly disappointed to learn that the Biden Administration has once again decided to unnecessarily keep Montana’s northern land border closed for at least another month,” Tester, a Democrat, said in a press release. “There is no good reason to prohibit fully vaccinated travelers from crossing the border into the U.S. to conduct business and visit friends and family, and this shortsighted decision will hurt folks in Montana and Canada that depend on trade and travel to stay in business. The Biden Administration needs to follow the science and reopen the border to fully vaccinated Canadians so that both of our economies can continue recovering from this crisis.”
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines also criticized the move.
“Once again, President Biden has ignored the well-being of Montana families and businesses," Daines, a Republican, said in a press release. "Biden’s continued refusal to open the northern border is inexplicable and is devastating Montana border communities and our economy.”
Bother Tester and Daines have called for reciprocation from the U.S. though letters to the administration. Daines sponsored a bill to require the administration to open the northern border.
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale said he was "stunned and angered" by the announcement.
"I have advocated for the Canadian border to be opened since February," Rosendale, a Republican, said in an emailed statement. "I have visited a number of northern ports of entry and border towns, and they all say the same thing: that their economy is hurting and that cross-border families can’t participate in life events like marriages and baptisms."
Gov. Greg Gianforte sent a letter to the administration Monday, asking them to reconsider the continued closure.
"The closure continues to harm and threaten the livelihood of Montanans," Gianforte, a Republican, wrote, citing examples from a trip he took in August to border communities to meet with business owners.
Gianforte also wrote "beyond the business and jobs lost and the livelihoods threatened, there is a grave human cost to the continued closure of the border" by keeping families separated.
The GOP lawmakers all also pointed to the southern border with Mexico, criticizing the administration's handling of migrants there. This week the administration began moving migrants, many from Haiti, who gathered near the Texas town of Del Rio either back to Haiti or other locations along the southern border to be processed.