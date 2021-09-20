Montana officials frustrated with continued limits on travel from Canada

Bother Tester and Daines have called for reciprocation from the U.S. though letters to the administration. Daines sponsored a bill to require the administration to open the northern border.

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale said he was "stunned and angered" by the announcement.

"I have advocated for the Canadian border to be opened since February," Rosendale, a Republican, said in an emailed statement. "I have visited a number of northern ports of entry and border towns, and they all say the same thing: that their economy is hurting and that cross-border families can’t participate in life events like marriages and baptisms."

Gov. Greg Gianforte sent a letter to the administration Monday, asking them to reconsider the continued closure.

"The closure continues to harm and threaten the livelihood of Montanans," Gianforte, a Republican, wrote, citing examples from a trip he took in August to border communities to meet with business owners.

Gianforte also wrote "beyond the business and jobs lost and the livelihoods threatened, there is a grave human cost to the continued closure of the border" by keeping families separated.

The GOP lawmakers all also pointed to the southern border with Mexico, criticizing the administration's handling of migrants there. This week the administration began moving migrants, many from Haiti, who gathered near the Texas town of Del Rio either back to Haiti or other locations along the southern border to be processed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.